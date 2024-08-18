RHOBH Star Says Whole Cast Had a Hard Time With Mauricio Umansky PDA Photos

Garcelle Beauvais said the whole cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” had a difficult time when photos of co-star Kyle Richards’ husband Mauricio Umansky kissing a mystery woman leaked online as they were filming season 14.

“It’s hard seeing people go through things and it’s so public, that’s really hard to watch,” Beauvais told Us Weekly of the PDA pics in August 2024. “I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it’s hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don’t want them back. Even if you don’t want someone back, it’s hard to see them moving on. And so that was hard for all of us.”

In July 2024, photos of Umansky kissing a woman at the airport in Mykonos, Greece surfaced online. The new flame, who was later identified as 33-year-old actress Nikita Kahn, also spent time with Umansky at the luxurious Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos.

Richards and Umansky announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage. The longtime couple continued to live together amicably in their Encino, California home until early 2024.

Kathy Hilton Said Kyle Had a Hard Time After the Photos of Mauricio Were Posted Online

Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton filmed as a “friend” on the upcoming Real Housewives season. Shortly after the PDA photos of Umansky and Kahn were posted, Hilton told Page Six, it was difficult to see

“I think it was a hard pill to swallow, seeing it,” Hilton told the outlet of Umansky’s new girlfriend. “And so, what I’m trying to do is just kind of calm her down a little bit. Like you know, this is bound to happen. They’ve been separated you know. You’ve (Kyle) said he can do what he wants to do you can do what you want to do.”

Hilton also pointed out that Kahn was the one who “ran up” to Umansky and kissed him at the airport. “I knew eventually we were going to see something but of course, you know. That hurts me. But yet it is what it is, and he is allowed to go on dates and, you know, kiss if he wants,” she added.

Hilton also told People magazine that her younger sister is “hanging in there” after seeing the photos of her husband with another woman amid their split. “I said, ‘It won’t be the last. There’ll be many, many more,’” Hilton predicted of Umansky’s future flames.

Kyle Richards Said Mauricio Umansky is ‘Allowed’ To Date

Umansky previously said it was Richards who initiated the separation—and decided on the ground rules.

In an emotional scene shot for his Netflix reality show “Buying Beverly Hills” in July 2023, Umansky opened up to daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia about his separation from their mom.

“I had an amazing 26 years with your mom,” Umansky said. “I wanted to do everything possible to just save it. So, you know, your mom came, and she talked to me, and she said, ‘I think I need space.’ She said to me, ‘Listen, the rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you want to do. I’m not going to be asking you what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we are separated.’”

Richards claimed that wasn’t exactly how things went down. During a February 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the RHOBH OG admitted she was “taken aback” by Umansky’s comments about dating.

“He said something like I encouraged him to go and date… It wasn’t encouraged.” She clarified. “It was, you know, I’d rather, you know, say that if we’re going to be separated — say that so that way I don’t have to feel hurt. And that’s easier said than [done].”

But during an Amazon livestream on February 29, Richards said she and Umansky were “allowed” to date other people. “We’re allowed to,” she said. “We’re allowed to do what we want.”

And in March 2024 she said it again on the “Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa” podcast. “We’re allowed to do what we want to do right now. That’s the way it is,” Richards said.