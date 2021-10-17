‘RHOBH’ Stars Attend Paris Hilton’s Bridal Shower: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were guests at the bridal shower for Paris Hilton – and with any luck, Bravo’s cameras were also there.

The 40-year-old daughter of “friend of” the Housewives, Kathy Hilton, was celebrated ahead of her wedding to Carter Reum. Paris and Carter got engaged in February 2021 and will wed at the bride’s late grandfather’s estate in Bel-Air on Nov. 11, according to Page Six.

Read on for details about the bridal shower:

Several RHOBH Stars Attended the Bridal Shower Held at Kathy Hilton’s Mansion

In photos shared on Instagram, several “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars were spotted at the party. Paris’s aunt, Kyle Richards shared several photos as she posed with the mother of the bride and co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Another pic showed Kathy Hilton holding a large bottle of Moet & Chandon as she posed alongside Kyle in front of a champagne vending machine

Kyle captioned an Instagram post with, “Celebrating @parishiltonbridal shower today,” and she included the hashtag #parisinlove.

Garcelle also posed with the bride-to-be in a photo. She shared other pics, including a chef wearing a La Maison du Chocolat hat. Garcelle captioned her photos with, “Congratulations @parishilton your bridal shower was just as fabulous as you are.”

There was also footage of Paris making her arrival at her mother’s Bel-Air mansion for the bridal shower. The celebrity DJ wore a flowing white dress for her party.

The Bridal Shower Had a ‘Paris in Wonderland’ Theme

Other photos shared online gave a behind-the-scenes look at the party. A post shared by Queens of Bravo included a pic of a cake with an “Alice in Wonderland” tea party theme. The fan site noted that in addition to the “Real Housewives” stars pictured, Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner were also at the party. The site also questioned if the celebrity-filled bash is how the Housewives will be kicking off season12.

Other photos shared by attendees and vendors featured a look at a balloon and floral display by OC Balloon Bar — tulips were arranged in a teapot — as well as drink cans personalized with a photo of Paris and Carter and the words, “Paris is Getting Married” printed on them.

Kathy Hilton Helped Plan Her Daughter’s Wedding & Celebrated Her Bachelorette Party in Vegas

In June 2021, Kathy Hilton opened up to People about her daughter’s upcoming wedding.

“It will be beautiful and classic,” she said, adding, “She’s not the fancy person people might think. The truth is, she’d be happy with white teddy bears and unicorns hanging from the ceiling. She’s very easy breezy.”

Kathy also told Vogue that celebrity Hollywood party planner Mindy Weiss was helping to plan the nuptials. While Kathy’s late father-in-law’s Jay Paley Residence will be the site for the wedding, the bride had originally considered marrying in New York City or Napa.

“It’s going to be what I want and what Paris wants,” Kathy teased of the wedding.

A week before the bridal shower, Paris and her family and friends celebrated at a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, according to Us Weekly.

