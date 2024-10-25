RHOBH Fans Left Confused by Season 14 Cast Photo Release

The trailer and cast photos for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” dropped on October 24. The three-minute teaser gave a look at what to expect when the new season drops on November 19, but it was the cast photos that really had fans talking.

Many fans were confused by the addition of a new cast member, despite the fact that the season 14 cast was announced by BravoTV.com in May.

The 14th season of RHOBH will feature longtime stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke, as well as newcomer Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are “friends of” this season.

Fans Felt the Photos Looked Heavily Edited & They Questioned Who the Newcomer Was

The Bravo photo shoot featured the new RHOBH cast wearing coordinating pastel gowns as they stood on a tiered platform that had diamond emblems on it. Erika Jayne stood out in a darker, navy gown. There were also individual portraits of each star, including “friends” Hilton and Tilly.

In comments on a Reddit thread, several fans noted that they loved the old Hollywood glam vibe of the photo shoot. But others felt the photos looked extremely edited.

“Why do these look like they were made with AI,” one fan asked.

“Holy Photoshop, batman 😭 love them but they literally just put the Barbie body filter on,” another chimed in.

Many fans did not know Saint John joined the cast as a main Housewife.

“Who’s this Black Barbie? 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” one commenter asked on Instagram.

“Is the pretty lady in pink new?” another asked on X.

“Anyone know who the new housewife is?” another wanted to know.

Fans also commented on Bravo TV’s official Facebook page to question who the newcomer was.

“Who is this?” one commenter asked of a photo of Saint John.

“Who is she?? Where did she come from?” another wanted to know.

“What’s her name?” another asked.

Bozoma Saint John Is a Powerful Businesswoman and Mother

Saint John is much more than a Beverly Hills Barbie. The 47-year-old marketing executive and entrepreneur previously served as the Global CMO of Netflix and the CBO of Uber, per her LinkedIn page. Saint John was also the Head of Marketing at Apple Music and iTunes and a Music and Entertainment Marketing head at PepsiCo.

The RHOBH newcomer is also mother to a 15-year-old daughter, Lael, from her marriage to her late husband Peter Saint John.

In August, Saint John told the Hollywood Reporter that some of her business colleagues raised their eyebrows when she decided to join the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” “Everybody was like, ‘What the f are you doing?’” she admitted. “And I would say, “But y’all act like you behave differently in the boardroom than these women behave on TV.”

Saint John added that she has “never been afraid to make big moves.” “I don’t think I’ve ever been championed in any move that I’ve ever made,” she said. “People frowned upon the moves I was making until I made those moves my own. That is the point of what I’m doing now. This is really my move and this is what works for me right now.”

