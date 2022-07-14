RHOBH Fans Speculate on Cast Shakeup Following Controversial Season 12

The current season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been one of the most shocking seasons yet — and the explosive cast trip to Aspen hasn’t even aired yet.

In a controversial scene from the “Calamity Jayne” episode of the Bravo reality show, Erika Jayne was seen cursing at Garcelle Beauvais’ teen son, and in another scene, RHOBH stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley and their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley were seen laughing about Jayne’s behavior. In another scene that upset fans, Richards was also shown questioning Sutton Stracke’s story about her past miscarriages and getting aggressive with her.

In addition, veteran RHOBH star Lisa Rinna has been hit with backlash for controversial comments she made about race and the “Real Housewives of Dubai” cast, according to Us Weekly. And newcomer Diana Jenkins has rubbed fans the wrong way following a social media scandal.

All in all, it has not been a good look for several of the Beverly Hills-based Bravolebrities, and some fans are wondering if a major cast shakeup is in order.

Fans Debated on the Possibility of Bravo Cleaning House for RHOBH Season 13

The July 6 episode of RHOBH had sky-high ratings following the release of two teaser clips that hinted at the controversial scenes. TV Deets and other outlets reported that the “Calamity Jayne” episode drew in more than 1 million viewers.

In a Reddit thread, one fan noted, “Despite all of the uproar RHOBH raked in over 1mil views this week and had higher viewership than last week. Do we think this means the cast is unlikely to change?”

Fans reacted to note that Bravo knew that the previews would generate huge ratings.

“Bravo successfully played the hate-watching game by releasing those viral previews before the episode aired…. We all complain about BH (myself included) but let’s be real we’re all gonna keep watching the mess,” one fan wrote.

“Hate watching rates the same as regular watching, which means Bravo has zero incentive to change anything,” another agreed.

Others speculated that the cast will unlikely change.

“No way are they changing this cast… it’s pretty much the only show on bravo rn averaging 1m+ viewers,” one viewer wrote.

“Erika, Lisa Rinna, Diana, Dorit, and Kyle are likely not going anywhere soon, and if they are individually or collectively fired from Beverly Hills, another housewife who is even more outrageous in antics will be hired to replace them. Why? Because Bravo doesn’t care about your outrage: Bravo cares about your viewership,” another wrote.

“People forget that bravo is a business/company and its moral compass is making profits. Whether Kyle is mean or Diana is racist as long as they bring viewership then they’re a keeper. If you waiting for Kyle or Rinna to get fired then don’t hold your breath. If they don’t leave on their own accord then they can stay for as long as they continue to be problematic,” another fan added.

Kyle Richards Has Talked About Quitting RHOBH

Some of the RHOBH cast members have addressed their long stints on the show. Richards has been a cast member on RHOBH since its inception in 2010. In an interview with Time, she said she couldn’t imagine leaving the show.

“We’re the No. 1 show on Bravo right now and have been for a while,” Richards said in 2021. “I don’t see an end in sight—I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing! I will balance both [acting and reality TV] for as long as I can until it’s too hard for me to do.”

But after shooting a wild season 12, she may have had a change of tune — and this was even before the backlash about her behavior kicked in.

“I always say, ‘I don’t know,’ and each season I think, ‘Well maybe I can do one more,'” she told E! News earlier this year. “And sometimes I’m just like, ‘How can I keep doing this?’ especially when I get really upset, like this last season when we ended.”

Richards admitted that she initially thought there was “absolutely no way” she’d return to RHOBH after season 12 went off the rails, but added that she is still thinking about what she will do if the show is renewed. “I don’t know,” she revealed. “I just take it day by day.”

Lisa Rinna, who has also been under fire, is also said to be rethinking her Housewives status. A source told SoapDirt, that Rinna is “ reportedly considering making season 12 her last.”

She has been a full-time cast member on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” since 2014.

