RHOBH Alum Believes There Will Be a Cast Shakeup

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the show’s current cast on an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge. Arroyave revealed she believes Diana Jenkins will not return to RHOBH after season 12.

“We will probably never see Diana again,” said the 41-year-old.

Judge agreed with her podcast co-host and asked if she believed other cast members will be fired from the show following season 12.

“I think there will be a pretty big shakeup after this season,” replied Arroyave.

She then theorized that Kathy Hilton may not come back to RHOBH if she does not appear at the 2022 BravoCon, which will take place during the weekend of October 14.

“My guess – I’m just guessing, this is completely a guess, I have absolutely no inside knowledge — this isn’t about being canned — I think if Kathy isn’t showing up to BravoCon, we will never see Kathy filming again is my guess,” stated the mother of four.

Arroyave also suggested that she believes Dorit Kemsley may not be an RHOBH star in future seasons.

“I am also guessing there will be another shake up to the Fox Force Four, which there has already been a shakeup. We are seeing that Dorit is going full force in making that she is aligning with both sides to show that she’s – I think her phrase was ‘I’m happy to be on an island by myself,’” said the former Bravo personality.

Judge chimed in that she disagreed with how Kemsley presented herself during RHOBH season 12.

“Well I hope that works well for you because it does not work well in Housewife world. You can not do that,” said the RHOC star.

The 55-year-old also shared that she would not mind if there were changes made to RHOBH. She noted that she would like Arroyave and former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville to rejoin the show’s cast.

“Well I do think there needs to be a little bit of a shakeup. Not a huge one. A little one. And I really do think bringing Brandi back wouldn’t be a horrible idea and you back as well,” stated Judge.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Relationship With Kathy Hilton in an October 2022 episode of the ‘RHOBH After Show’

During the RHOBH season 12 finale, Kyle Richards requested Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne to stop talking about Hilton’s behavior in Aspen. She explained that she did not want to have issues with her eldest sister. In an October 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Richards noted she found the situation difficult because she would like to maintain her friendships with her RHOBH co-stars. However, she decided to prioritize keeping her relationship with Hilton strong.

“It wasn’t just an argument between my sister and me, so I found myself in a very difficult position where I just ended up withdrawing from everyone to be honest. Like I said, at the end of the day, it’s my family. It’s not just my sister, it’s my sisters, my nieces, my nephews, their babies who I look at and they are my mother’s great-grandchildren,” stated Richards.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared She Sympathized With Kyle Richards

During the same “RHOBH After Show” episode, Crystal Kung Minkoff shared that she sympathized with Richards. She also noted that she was grateful she was not in her position.

“To me this is such a real hard topic. Like a lot of things feel kind of frivolous, this one’s hard because family is such a big one for me and I know that Kyle and like that group is very strong together and I understand like all sides. I see it all and I’m so happy to not be part of that,” said Minkoff.

