RHOBH Stars Travel to Europe for Season 13 Cast Trip: PHOTOS

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” took a cast trip to Europe. The stars from the Bravo reality show shared photos to social media as they headed on a mystery international trip, but it was Garcelle Beauvais who gave the first hint as to where they were headed — or at least where they had a layover.

In an Instagram story posted on May 1, 2023, Beauvais shared a photo of the Caviar House & Prunier location at London’s Heathrow Airport. “My favorite spot at the London airport,” she captioned the pic.

While the full itinerary has yet to be revealed, several Bravo fan accounts teased that the group was headed to Spain for their final cast trip of the season.

The RHOBH Cast Members Posed For a Photo at LAX

In a post shared to Instagram, on April 30, 2023, most of the RHOBH cast members were caught heading out from Los Angeles International Airport where they posed for a photo with a fan. Kyle Richards, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley were all present in the photo, with their carry-ons in tow, but Dorit Kemsley was notably missing.

Other pics showed the cast members on the plane with a message that they were taking off. Several of them had books in hand, including Richards who was reading Eckhart Tollet’s “A New Earth” and Beauvais, who revealed she was reading Paris Hiltion’s memoir.

A later photo showed some of the cast members arriving at the airport in Barcelona, Spain.

Richards posted a video of the group on a bus after arriving in Spain, and Kemsley was seen in that video. In the clip, the group was riding through the countryside as they said how excited they were to be in Spain.

The RHOBH Cast Also Took a Trip To Las Vegas earlier This Year

Some of the most explosive moments in RHOBH history have taken place during cast trips. In season 5, the trip to Amsterdam culminated with a violent argument between former co-stars Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna. And in season 12, off-camera drama during a cast trip to Aspen left the group in a tizzy. Richards is still said to be estranged from her sister, Kathy Hilton, amid the fallout from that trip.

For season 13, the group took a trip to Las Vegas early during filming. In an interview with Page Six, Beauvais said the women had a good time together and didn’t hint at any major drama in Sin City. “We’re all reconnecting and having fun so far,” she said in March 2023.

In photos posted to social media, the group posed at various Vegas spots, sometimes wearing cowboy hats. “What happens in Vegas …” Richards captioned a post.

In another pic, the group posed at Resorts World in Las Vegas, although Erika Jayne was missing from the pic. “Girls trips are always a gamble 🎲 🎰,” Richards wrote.

At the RHOBH season 12 reunion, several of the cast members talked about the girls’ trips that take place each season. According to BravoTV.com, Erika Jayne said she hates to stay in the same vacation house with her co-stars. “I feel like we need a moment of decompression, and I feel like we don’t get it,” she said of some of the cast trip accommodations.

But Richards said she loves “waking up in the morning, having your coffee in your pajamas” with her castmates.

