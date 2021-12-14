‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Production Shuts Down

Production for season 12 of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been shut down.

According to TMZ, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and Garcelle Beauvais have all tested positive for COVID-19 causing the halt of production. All three women are only suffering from mild symptoms and all have been vaccinated, according to the outlet.

The hiatus from filming could last at least a few weeks and the ladies will have to be tested multiple times before filming resumes.

“The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves. The other cast members are nervous now that they might have it. Production is taking every precaution to keep people safe,” a source told People.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Garcelle Announced Her COVID Diagnosis on Instagram on December 13, 2021 ‘This Stuff Is Crazy’

On Monday, December 13, 2021, Garcelle Beauvais announced she’d tested positive for COVID-19 via her official Instagram account.

“Hey guys, happy Monday,” she said in the video. “Well, I hope it’s a good Monday for you. I found out that I tested positive for COVID. I feel okay. I’m sure I will continue to feel okay. My boys are being tested, so far they tested negative and we’re gonna continue testing them. Um, send movie or TV recommendations because I will be quarantining for the next few days. Well, not few, probably 10. Um, this stuff is crazy. Be careful out there, be safe and also, who knows? I may show up on girl chat via Zoom on ‘The Real’. I’m gonna miss the girls. All right. Take care you guys be safe.”

Garcelle also revealed she’d been vaccinated via her Instagram post.

“A Monday morning update for you all,” she wrote. “Thankful to be vaccinated and to not be showing symptoms.”

The other two housewives haven’t been as direct.

Lisa didn’t confirm reports but she shared a clip on Instagram from the holiday movie “Home Alone” with the caption “mood” as the character’s grocery bags split open and spill on the floor.

Erika has not confirmed reports at press time.

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

Season 11 of RHOBH Halted Production When Kathy Hilton, Dorit Kensley, Kyle Richards Tested Positive for COVID-19

Nearly a year ago three cast members from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” were diagnosed with COVID-19 and production was halted as a result, according to TMZ who reported the outbreak on December 2, 2020.

None of the women had serious symptoms and TMZ’s source reported, “Kyle, Kathy and Dorit did not contract COVID on set, but Kathy and Kyle were hanging out together — after all, they’re sisters — and Dorit was along for the ride.”

“So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid,” Kyle wrote on an Instagram post from December 14, 2020. “2021 can’t come soon enough.”

The brief shutdown of production was featured on season 11 when the women were communicating with each other via Zoom and FaceTime to discuss the announcement of fellow castmate Ericka Jayne’s split from her husband.

READ NEXT: Fans Slammed Carole Radziwill After Video in CVS Leaked