RHOBH Alum Comments on Rumors That Erika Jayne & Lisa Rinna Are Confirmed to Return

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the possibility of Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne remaining as cast members on the series.

While recording a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave referenced that Reality Blurb reported Jayne shared an Instagram Story that suggested she and Rinna will be RHOBH season 13 stars. The “Pretty Mess” singer uploaded a post, originally written by a fan, which read, “Queens. Both [Jayne and Rinna] are renewed for season 13… Wooooo.”

Arroyave shared she did not believe Jayne’s Instagram Story confirmed that she would be appearing in the upcoming thirteenth season of RHOBH.

“There was a Housewife headline that said Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne confirmed to be back on next season. There’s been absolutely no discussions. I think that Erika was just being cheeky by reposting,” said the former RHOBH personality.

She asserted that she thinks that Jayne’s upload “was just a repost.”

“[Jayne] didn’t post it herself. You know, when you are tagged in something and you just repost it,” said the All In founder.

Lisa Rinna Commented on if She Would Return to RHOBH

During a December 2022 E! News interview, Rinna commented on whether she would come back to RHOBH after season 12.

“We’ll see. We’re just gonna see what happens, whatever God has in store for us,” stated the “Melrose Place” actress.

The mother of two also acknowledged that the show’s new season has not yet started filming. She revealed she appreciated having a break from production as she had difficulty filming RHOBH season 12. As fans are aware, the reality television star mourned the loss of her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021, during season 12. Rinna also had issues with Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton after she claimed that the latter acted erratic in Aspen.

“Everyone has time off and I think it was needed after that, you know? It was a very intense season. For me, it was my hardest season,” said Rinna. “Well, I don’t know, I’ve got hard seasons. I’m not sure, let’s see, let’s say it was one of the hardest seasons. And I think that they are smart over there at Bravo and I don’t think it hurts anybody to take a break.”

Erika Jayne Gave an Update on her Relationship with Her Co-Stars

While speaking to Access Hollywood in October 2022, Jayne discussed her relationship with the RHOBH cast following the show’s season 12 reunion special. She claimed she is “fine with everyone.”

“I’m fine with where I stand, you know, I come to this experience with an open heart and I tell the truth and that’s it,” said Jayne.

The reality television personality also suggested she would like to have a happier disposition if she were to return for another season of RHOBH.

“It wasn’t enough fun [in season 12], I felt like there were a lot of high stakes, for lack of a better word, I would also like to see fun Erika too, I would like to get to a point in my life where I could have fun and feel good but it’s been tough for sure,” said the 51-year-old.

