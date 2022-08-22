RHOBH Fans Criticize Lisa Rinna’s Instagram Story

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 14, Lisa Rinna had an intense conversation with her co-star Sutton Stracke during dinner at Dorit Kemsley’s house. Later that evening, the “Melrose Place” actress asserted that she angrily spoke to Stracke because she was grieving her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away in November 2021.

“My mom just died two months ago, her stuff just came to me today. Okay. I don’t want to fight with Sutton. It’s not what it’s about. My pain is not about Sutton,” said the reality television personality.

On August 18, 2022, Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to seemingly comment on how she has acted following her mother’s death.

“Say what you will Blah blah blah But you try grieving in PUBLIC. PUBLIC NOT PRIVATE IN PUBLIC. The end,” wrote the RHOBH star.

She then uploaded a different Instagram Story, where she appeared to be addressing criticism from fans.

“What are you all so mad about anyway? I called myself an a***** in like my second season. I believe it was this – ‘I’m just an a***** with iconic hair and big lips,’” read the Instagram Story, posted on August 18.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About the Instagram Story

A Reddit user shared a screenshot of Rinna’s second Instagram Story on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Next Instagram story from Lisa Rinna. So angry,” read the caption of the post.

Several Reddit users shared their thoughts about the matter in the comments section.

“Wow- she thinks so highly of herself. Iconic for a shaggy haircut from the 70’s and botched lips that she makes bigger every season??? What a joke she is!” commented a Bravo fan.

“Her haircut is only ‘iconic’ because of her inexplicable refusal to change it no matter how dated it looks,” shared another.

“Spoken like a teenage edgelord, except this is a fully grown woman who could take stock of her behaviour and try a bit of self improvement I’ve been angry with grief but I was angry at the whole world, not just using one person to be an emotional punching bag and coincidentally that person being the same person that a group are ganging up on Also remember when Rinna used to use erikas style in her confessionals? This week I couldn’t stop thinking she had modelled herself on Diana [Jenkins],” commented an RHOBH fan.

“How has it never gotten through to this adult woman that just calling yourself an a***** is more deflection that it is ‘owning it.’ Your behavior is deplorable and doing everything you can to deflect from it just makes you look worse. ‘I’m an a****** so it’s ok the way I treat people.’ No it f******isn’t! Grow up!” stated a different person.

“God people like this make me nauseas. The ‘I know I’m a b****, deal with it’… like you’re honestly proud of being an a****** and going through life treating people poorly and negatively impacting others? Okay… how about we try therapy,” shared a commenter.

“I’m not mad at her. I’m utterly bored by her 🤷🏼‍♀️ Get a new narrative, girl. Your time is up,” wrote another.

“I hate when people act like ‘I told you who I am; why are you mad?’ Just because I know you’re an a****** doesn’t make it any less annoying when you act like an a******. She acts like it gives her a pass. So many housewives do this,” chimed in a seventh person.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Lisa Rinna’s Behavior

In an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” Kyle Richards shared her thoughts about Rinna’s behavior at Kemsley’s dinner in season 12, episode 14.

“When that whole situation with Rinna and Sutton happened it was really shocking, even for us. Rinna really lost it in that moment. And first I was thinking don’t do this, what the h*** are you doing? What is going on? And then when she just started sobbing, we’re reminded that she just lost her mom,” shared Richards.

