REPORT: RHOBH Star’s Daughter’s Home Raided by FBI

A daughter of a former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was involved in an FBI investigation.

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, the in-laws of Brooke Wiederhorn are under investigation by the FBI for “securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion.”

Brooke is the daughter of Kim Richards, a former star of RHOBH, and the sister to current stars, Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brooke Wiederhorn’s Home Was Raided by the FBI in Connection With an Investigation Into Her in-Laws, Report by Los Angeles Times Says

On February 19, 2022, the Los Angeles Times released an extensive report revealing that the FBI has “been investigating Andrew Wiederhorn, chief executive of the company that owns the Fatburger and Johnny Rockets restaurant chains, and examining one of his family member’s actions as part of an inquiry into allegations of securities and wire fraud, money laundering and attempted tax evasion,” according to court records obtained by the outlet.

As part of that investigation, the FBI “raided the Beverly Grove home of Wiederhorn’s son Thayer and daughter-in-law Brooke Wiederhorn.” The feds confiscated “phones, digital storage devices, tax documents, and other records,” the outlet reported, according to search warrant records and court papers.

The report indicated that Brooke was not named in any of the court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

Brooke’s father-in-law, Andrew, is accused of devising and executing “a fraudulent scheme to avoid paying taxes and received millions of dollars in sham loans through his companies,” the outlet reported after reviewing an affidavit.

Brooke’s Father-in-Law Andrew Wiederhorn Is Accused of ‘Tax Offenses, Misrepresentations to Investors, & Fraud Offenses’, the Report Says

The FBI report, which the Los Angeles Times obtained accuses Andrew of criminal activity “including tax offenses, misrepresentations to investors, and fraud offenses” and say that Andrew “generated millions of American Express rewards points by routing company money through his son’s PayPal account.”

According to the outlet, “No charges have been filed against any person or against FAT Brands.”

Andrew’s attorney, Douglas Fuchs of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, told the Los Angeles Times that Andrew denies the allegations.

“Mr. Wiederhorn categorically denies these allegations and at the appropriate time we will demonstrate that the government has its facts wrong,” Fuchs told the Los Angeles Times in a statement. “These loans were completely legitimate and were independently reviewed and approved. In addition, Mr. Wiederhorn’s tax returns were prepared and approved by independent tax professionals and he has been making payments under a plan approved by the IRS. We are unable to comment more specifically on the allegations because despite our requests, the government has refused to provide us with a copy of the affidavit.”

This is not the first time Andrew has been “ensnared in financial crimes” according to the outlet. In 2004, the Los Angeles Times says “he pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Oregon to charges of paying an illegal gratuity to an associate and to filing a false tax return. He spent 15 months in federal prison.”

Richards appeared on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for five seasons as a leading role and another four seasons as a guest. Her daughter was part of an iconic housewives moment when Richards returned a blue bunny that Lisa Rinna had gifted to Richards’s first grandchild, Brooke’s son.

Heavy reached out to Richards for comment and has not received a response.

