Former RHOBH Star Responds to Fan Question About Season 14 Filming

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 14 cast was confirmed by Bravo in May 2024, and speculation about their filming has already begun.

After former RHOBH star Camille Grammer Meyer, who is not on the upcoming cast roster, shared a throwback photo from the series featuring herself, Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Vanderpump on May 29, one fan replied, asking Camille to confirm or deny a rumor they saw online about the current RHOBH stars.

“Camille, Can you confirm this ?” the fan wrote, quoting a tweet that stated, “🚨RHOBH News🚨 A source is now reporting that while filming the show’s 14th season, Dorit Kemsley was bitten by Santos (Suttons’s horse) during an event at Sutton’s house. Dorit was rushed to the hospital where she was treated for exposure of Tetanus.”

Camille Grammer Wants to Be Back on ‘Real Housewives’

Although Camille didn’t know the answer to the fan’s question, that didn’t stop her from answering, as she first replied, “No, Dorit bit the horse and the poor horse needed to get shots. 😬 😆 😉 Only kidding. I have no idea.” Camille’s joke was well-received, with the original fan replying, “OMG 😂 😂 😂 , you’re hilarious i love you so much,” and Camille responding back, “[Thank you]!!”

Although she isn’t sure exactly what is going on in front of the cameras for season 14, that hasn’t stopped Camille from engaging from talking about RHOBH on social media. Earlier in the day on May 29, one fan tweeted at Camille, writing, “Wow Camille please come back to #RHOBH or #RHOBHLegacy pls you are everything,” to which Camille responded, “We need a legacy show pronto 😉 😊.”

Camille responded to another user who said, “She should’ve been the last OG standing, love Miss Camille,” saying that she would keep a few of her season 1 co-stars on with her if the choice was left to her. “Aww.. thank you. There are a few that should have remained,” Camille wrote.

Camille Grammer Reacts to Lisa Vanderpump Skipping RHOBH Reunion

Camille also responded to a tweet that included a video from the May 28 episode of “Vanderpump Rules”, which had Camille’s former RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump explaining why she skipped the reunion at the end of season 9, which proved to be a contentious season for both Vanderpump and Grammer.

“When I left ‘Beverly Hills’, you go to the reunion with an intention to reunite. I did not want to reunite, I didn’t want to see any of them again,” Vanderpump explained in the VPR reunion clip.

“She a smart one. I showed up. Lisa’s advice to me was not to go,” Camille responded.

Although Vanderpump shared her stance in the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, during her season 9 absence Andy Cohen played a clip from season 3 of RHOBH, in which she said about Adrienne Maloof’s skipping the reunion, “I think she changed the boundaries. I think if you sign up to do a reality show you have to be prepared to open up your life. […] I think it’s a mistake [of her not to come] as well, because she’s leaked stories to the press saying that she wanted to quit, and I don’t believe that. I believe she wanted to stay and I think she should have come, cleared up the mess, and moved on.”

READ NEXT: Jenn Fessler Says She Doesn’t Believe Teresa Giudice’s Claims About Louie Ruelas