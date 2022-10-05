RHOBH Stars Roasted For Mismatched Season 12 Reunion Looks: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion looks have been released – but some fans think they should go back in hiding. Following a tumultuous 12th season, all eyes are on the reunion, which will kick off later this month on Bravo.

The “Real Housewives” reunion fashions are usually highly anticipated. In a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, host Andy Cohen said the reunion fashion has “really amped up” in recent years. But after getting a sneak peek at the Beverly Hills cast’s upcoming reunion looks, not all fans agree that the ladies have put their best fashion forward.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Roasted the RHOBH Reunion Looks

After photos of the “RHOBH” season 12 reunion looks surfaced on Instagram, fans had quite a reaction. The Bravo stars posed in an array of pinks and blues, with a neon yellow dress and leopard print pattern thrown in for good measure.

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Sutton Stracke all wore pink dresses, while Dorit Kemsley wore a bright blue off-shoulder number and an embellished braid.

Erika Jayne wore a sequined blue minidress with matching heels and a mini tiara on her head, while Lisa Rinna wore a form-fitting leopard print dress. Crystal Kung Minkoff stood out in a neon yellow gown, while Garcelle Beauvais wore an all-black dress and boots.

In the comment section, fans were confused by the mismatched reunion looks that clearly had no theme.

“So they’re just NEVER going to coordinate huh?” one commenter asked.

“They really need to coordinate better. For a show that claims to be about fashion, the reunion is always a hot mess,” another added.

“These are tough – each person looks like they are going to a different event,” a third agreed.

“Sutton and Kathy look like they’re attending a 1950s Sunday school service. Dorit stole my 2006 freshman year homecoming dress from my closet. Garcelle’s boots… so confused. Crystal looks great. Rinna is giving Jersey Shore Bratz doll and keeping FaceTune in business,” another wrote of the cast’s clashing fashions.

Even Beauvais agreed the cast should have a theme. “I agree we should have a theme it looks like we’re all invited to a different party,” she tweeted on October 4.

Other commenters thought the outfits looked cheap.

“Looks like they all placed a bulk order from Shein,” one commenter wrote. “For this to be the wealthiest cast…I don’t see the money. They look cheap.”

“What in the West Seal is this?” another cracked, in reference to the now-defunct discount clothing retailer that used to be in malls.

While the dress designers have not all been revealed yet, Erika Jayne’s Retrofete dress was not exactly cheap. It retails for $2,595, and her Aquazzura shoes cost $1095, according to RHOBH Fashion. The site also noted that Kemsley’s YSL dress cost $2,390 and her Giuseppe Zanotti shoes are $995.

On Instagram, Richards revealed that her sparkly pink dress is from The Blonds in New York and her shoes are from Aquazurra. her sister, Kathy Hilton, revealed her dress was from the high-end designer Oscar de La Renta.

The Reunion Outfits Will Likely Be Overshadowed By the Actual Reunion

While fans are buzzing about the dresses now, that won’t be the case soon enough, as the actual content of the reunion sitdown will likely overshadow any fashion faux pas.

During a September 14, 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Erika Jayne teased that the season 12 reunion was “a lot” to handle. “It was a lot,” she said. “I mean it was really trying. And it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us. … it was tough. It was tough.”

“I will say though that none of us took a cast picture and none of us hugged each other as we walked off,” she added. “It was a first.”

During an appearance on “Access Hollywood’s Nightcap,” Beauvais also dished on the difficult reunion taping and confirmed the cast’s awkward exits.

“I can tell you that it was definitely intense,” she said. “There were a lot of uncomfortable moments. At the end, we didn’t even take a group photo. We didn’t say goodbye to one another.”

