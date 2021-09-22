SPOILERS: Garcelle Beauvais Spills What Went Down at the RHOBH Reunion

Garcelle Beauvais was not afraid to divulge what went down at “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion.

The RHOBH cast members filmed the annual reunion on Friday, September 10, and from what it sounds like, it will not disappoint. Beauvais recently dished about the reunion to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, September 22. The outlet asked about her co-star Erika Jayne, who has been at the center of most of the drama.

“She came to he reunion, it was long hours and a lot was divulged, Andy Cohen did not hold back,” she told the Daily Mail. “She was really honest and she really said a lot of things we wanted answers to but we were not sure she would divulge.”

She added, “Erika was good, and she showed up, she did her best, which I think is pretty amazing considering what she has been through. She is not hiding…I like that she is facing her costars and fans.”

Jayne filed for divorce from her now estranged husband Tom Girardi in November 2020. One month later, Girardi and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were forced into involuntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy in December 2020, per The Los Angeles Times. Prior to that, a federal lawsuit accused Girardi of embezzling “millions” of dollars owed to his past clients, including “orphans and widows.”

She concluded saying, “They [viewers] will see that she is human and her life has changed. Let’s hope that happens.” As for their relationship, Beauvais assured fans, “Erika and I are fine, actually.”

Beauvais Had More Issues With Another Cast Member

Jayne may not have been Beauvais’ biggest concern when it came to the reunion. From what it sounds like, Beauvais and her former close friend Lisa Rinna dealt with their issues at the reunion.

“Rinna and Garcelle went at it and they went at each other hard,” a source told HollywoodLife. “[Lisa and Garcelle’s fight was one of] the most dramatic moments of the reunion. There was a lot of fighting and yelling that’s been brewing between them all season and it came out.”

Rinna and Beauvais have had a complicated relationship over the last year. Once upon a time, Rinna, Beauvais, and former cast member Denise Richards used to be the three best friends. But as RHOBH fans know, that all fell apart last season. Former cast member Brandi Glanville claimed that she had an affair with the married Richards. Even though Richards consistently denied the affair, Rinna ended up believing Glanville while Beauvais stayed loyal to Richards.

The HollywoodLife source added that Rinna’s biggest problem with Beauvais was a conversation she had with Erika Jayne. While the ladies took a cast trip, Beauvais repeated a comment Jayne had told her about her estranged husband Tom Girardi. Beauvais told the ladies and claimed she didn’t know Jayne didn’t want it repeated. During the reunion, Rinna suggests Beauvais repeated the comment on purpose, per HollywoodLife.

Andy Cohen Also Dished on the Reunion

Beauvais isn’t the only one teasing a dramatic reunion. Andy Cohen himself spilled some tea on the “most anticipated” reunion. During a September 13, 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Andy Cohen Live, the Bravo host spoke about filming the RHOBH reunion, especially when it came to the scandals around Jayne.

Cohen’s guest on the episode, actor John Hill, asked him about how Girardi presented during the reunion, to which Cohen responded, “The drama kept coming up because there were tentacles of the drama that involved all the other ladies. I will say, we did a big chunk of her marital drama earlier in the day, and the last 90 minutes was a spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

He added, “She answers everything… the viewers had amazing questions, and I feel that we represented the tenor of what the viewers were feeling. I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. We spoke about everything.”

