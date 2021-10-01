RHOBH Star Teases ‘Explosive’ Season 11 Reunion

The ”Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is already being teased as one of the most “explosive” in the franchise’s history.

In an interview with E! News, freshman “Housewives” star Crystal Kung Minkoff revealed that even she was stunned by some of the things that were said at the reunion, especially as host Andy Cohen questioned her co-star, Erika Jayne, about her legal and divorce drama with her ex, Tom Girardi. Girardi has been accused of embezzling money from widows, orphans, and other clients at his former law firm, according to E!.

“There’s a lot of explosive moments,” Crystal told the outlet of the reunion revelations. “Yeah, it was intense. And I’m sure you’ll see again a lot of my facial expressions of being shocked and like, ‘What?! Oh my God!'”

Crystal said that while “many” questions were asked and answered, some “were not” amid Erika’s ongoing lawsuits.

“I don’t think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked,” Crystal said of Erika’s season 11 storyline. “I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted. Andy certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion.”

Erika Jayne Got Into a Screaming Match at the Reunion

While Crystal didn’t elaborate on specific “explosive” moments, her comments came at the same time that a new report revealed that Erika got into a full-on “screaming match” with Cohen while filming the reunion last month.

“Most of the fighting was actually done [between] Andy and Erika,” a production insider told Hollywood Life on September 27, 2021. “And it is what a lot of the reunion will be about.”

As for this season’s shocking revelations, they will probably be a far cry from the things that shocked Cohen one year ago during the “RHOBH” season 10 reunion. At the time of the season 10 reunion, Erika was still married to Girardi and was two months away from filing for divorce.

After Cohen asked Erika where Girardi was, Erika replied, “He’s in the office, where he is every day. Well, when your names on the front door…business doesn’t stop.”

The Bravo host appeared shocked by Erika’s comment at her husband was at work, per BravoTV.com.

Erika Jayne Took Credit for the 4-Part ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

Erika’s “crazy” stories have dominated the 11th season of the Bravo reality show., so fans can expect that she will be interrogated about her estranged, 82-year-old ex-husband’s car flipping and subsequent unconsciousness, a burglar that he confronted, and her police officer son’s car accident in the snow…in California.

After Cohen revealed on “The Tonight Show” that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion will be a rare four-part update show, Erika hit Twitter to take credit for the supersized special.

“Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me,” the “Pretty Mess” singer wrote.

There was definitely plenty of footage for producers to sift through. Crystal told E! that the season 11 reunion took 10 hours to film.

“It was long, we went past wrap time,” she told the entertainment outlet. “We were starving, we were all so hungry at the end.”

