WATCH: ‘RHOBH’ Season 11 Reunion Trailer Released

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion trailer has been released online—and it looks like the drama is just starting.

In a clip shared on the Best of Bravo Instagram page, “RHOBH” stars Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne are seen talking about the reunion two weeks before it was taped. In the clip, Erika assured her co-star that, despite her divorce battle and the embezzlement lawsuits she is involved in, she would be at the reunion because she’s “not a quitter.”

“There will be shots taken and some shots fired,” Erika promised. She also said there will be “some winners and some losers.”

Later in the trailer, Crystal Kung Minkoff appears to be asking Erika why she’s not showing more “anger towards him,” presumably referring to the singer’s estranged ex-husband, Tom Girardi.

“Am I angry enough for you?” Erika screams.

Speaking of screaming, there’s plenty of it from Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, and the rest of the cast.

Bravo host Andy Cohen is also seen telling Erika he will put her on a “skewer” to ask her questions about her personal life, including why she didn’t leave her husband sooner amid his many affairs. After Erika asks him where she would go, Cohen points out that he knows what she “makes” on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Has Teased the Explosive Reunion

There have been a lot of rumors about how the “RHOBH” reunion will play out amid Erika’s ongoing legal drama. An insider previously told The Sun that after seeing her co-stars questioning her “truth” regarding her knowledge of her ex-husband Tom Girard’s questionable financial dealings, Erika planned to confront them at the reunion.

“She’s most furious with Kyle [Richards],” the source said. “She feels Kyle was the most two-faced to her.” The insider said Erika planned to “settle” her issues with Kyle at the reunion.

In an interview with E! News, newcomer “Housewives” star Crystal said she was “shocked” by some of the drama that took place during the reunion taping.

“There’s a lot of explosive moments,” she said of the reunion. “Yeah, it was intense.”

“I don’t think that there was a stone unturned in terms of questions being asked,” she said of Cohen’s questioning. “I think everyone got the questions out that they wanted. Andy certainly asked a lot. I think people are going to be satisfied with the reunion.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Garcelle Beauvais also confirmed that Cohen “really went in” while grilling the cast.

“I really feel like he asked the questions that people want to know from all of us, especially though from Erika,” she said. “There were a lot. …There’s a lot of different emotions.”

There have been reports that Erika got into a full-on “screaming match” with Cohen while filming the reunion last month. Erika also took credit for the “RHOBH” reunion’s supersized format.

After Cohen revealed “that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion will be a four-part update show, Erika hit Twitter to write, “Now what would make it 4 parts?? Me.”

Andy Cohen Said Erika Answered ‘Everything’

On Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy,” Andy Cohen also dished on the day-long reunion taping.

“I will say, we did a big chunk of [Erika’s] marital drama earlier in the day,” the Bravo host said. “And then, I would say the last 90 minutes was a very spirited conversation about the case and what’s going on.”

As for Erika, he added, “She answers everything.”

“I think that I asked her everything,” he said. “I thought it was fascinating, it was engaging, it was surprising. And we did, we spoke about everything.“

Cohen also revealed that while there were plenty of tears among the “RHOBH” ladies, for the first time in ages, “there were no walk-offs” during the reunion.

“Everybody faced the music,” he said. They were all there, they were all engaged, they were all in it.”

