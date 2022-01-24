RHOBH Season 12 Cast Members Pose Together at Launch Event

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” went back in time.

The expanded cast of the Bravo reality show posed for a group shot at Lisa Rinna’s Large Than Life Launch for her Rinna Beauty brand. The castmates went all out for the disco-themed photoshoot, with 1970s-style hair, makeup, sunglasses, and over-the-top outfits.

The launch event also served as the setting for what could be the first photo of the entire cast together ahead of the season 12 premiere.

The 12th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” features all of the stars from the previous season – Rinna, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton – as well as newcomers Sanela Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino.

The RHOBH Stars Shared Photos From Their Group Get-Together, Including a Cast Pic

Several of the RHOBH stars shared photos from the Rinna Beauty launch to their social media pages, most notably the cast photo which showed them hamming it up in their ‘70s-themed attire.

“These girls really know how to bring it,” Kyle Richards captioned the pic, adding, ”Congrats @lisarinna @rinnabeauty.”

“We were groovy last night,” wrote Garcelle Beauvais.

“Real Housewives circa 1972,” added Kathy Hilton.

“We Are (dysfunctional) Family! #rhobh boogy-ing on,” cracked Sutton Stracke in her caption.

“Blame it on the boogie #rinnabeauty #rhobh,” wrote Dorit Kemsley.

“We’re having a good time,” Erika Kayne captioned the group pic. The “Pretty Mess” singer also shared a snap in which she compared her and Lisa Rinna to ‘70s icons Cher and Jerry Hall.

Newcomer Diana Jenkins also shared the photo, with the self-deprecating caption, “Ladies are serving it! Me not so much lol #amateurface #rhobh,”

And fellow newbie Sheree Zampino added, “We did that!!! 70’s revisit #rhobh #rinnabeauty.”

Several of the RHOBH stars shared other photos from the evening on their Instagram pages and stories. Richards loved her curly hairdo so much that she posed with the style the next day as she walked her dog, Luna.

The Launch Event Could Be One of the First Times the Entire RHOBH Season 12 Cast Gathered Together for a Photo

It would be a shock if the Rinna Beauty event isn’t shown on the upcoming season of RHOBH, considering the entire cast was there. It’s not the first time the cast has gathered, but it may be one of the first times that all 10 of the ladies filmed together.

Filming for RHOBH season 12 started back in October 2021, but not everyone was on board at the time. In late October, the Queens of Bravo Instagram account shared photos of some of the RHOBH stars gathering for a group dinner just a few days after Kemsley’s house was robbed. But that filming event took place well before it was confirmed that Jenkins and Zampino had been added to the cast.

In addition, Hilton only recently ironed out her contract with Bravo. In December, TMZ reported that Hilton refused to film scenes for the new season of RHOBH unless she was given a higher salary. She missed several cast events that were shot early in the season until it was officially announced that she was returning.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Teases RHOBH Season 12 Storylines