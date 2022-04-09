RHOBH Stars Reveal the Worst Part of Season 12

When “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns to TV, it won’t be all fun and games. The long-running Bravo reality show will kick off its 12th season on May 11, and fans can expect to see drama right from the start, as can be seen from the recently released trailer.

The 12th season of RHOBH will star longtime cast members Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff, as well as newly announced star Diana Jenkins, according to Us Weekly. Kathy Hilton and newcomer Sheree Zampino will both appear in the “friend of” role.

Following a season that was dominated by Erika Jayne’s dark divorce storyline, Beauvais told The Daily Beast there will be “a lot more fun” among the ladies in season 12. But she added a disclaimer.

“I was happy that we had fun this season,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “We did. Except for Aspen. …I can’t talk about Aspen.”

Kyle Richards Said Aspen Will ‘Never Be the Same’ After the RHOBH Trip

There have already been rumors about the explosive RHOBH cast trip to Aspen Colorado, where Richards owns a home. According to People, several of the women got into a huge fight during the trip to the snowy vacation spot, and Rinna and Erika Jayne even left the trip early. There were also rumors that Kathy Hilton. had a major meltdown during the doomed trip, which took place in late January.

“I think we’re all still trying to pick up the pieces and figure it all out. Truly, I do,” Stracke told the outlet of the aftermath of the trip in a February 2022 interview. “This season is boggling my own mind, so when that happens, when I get confused, when I have to go home and think about things, then we’re in trouble.”

Richards agreed that the trip to Aspen did not go as planned.

“Aspen will never be the same,” she told ET. “Honestly, that is my little happy place and people don’t know that we live there part-time. When I went back this last time, I took some sage with me. There was a Ouija board involved. Things really got out of control, lemme tell you.”

Richards also described the new season as “intense.”

“It was a crazy season,” she said. “When it’s really bad for us, it’s good for the audience.”

Richards Previously Teased That She Had to Sage Her Aspen Home after the RHOBH Ruckus

This is not the first time Richards has talked about having to clean out the bad energy in her home by burning sage.

In an earlier interview with People, Richards said of the Aspen trip, “That was the not fun times for me because I live there part-time. ….So bringing all these women to my second home, which is my quiet, peaceful, happy place, all of a sudden, it wasn’t anymore. Now I just went back and took some sage with me.”

Richards even compared the Aspen trip to the RHOBH cast’s notorious trek to Amsterdam in 2015, which culminated with an epic fight between her sister, Kim, and Rinna.

