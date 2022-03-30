RHOBH Star Makes Surprising Reveal About Season 12

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is known for its drama.

The past few seasons of the Bravo reality show have focused on a “main” storyline targeted at one cast member, and it has been serious business. Season 9 was heavily focused on Lisa Vanderpump’s “Puppygate” drama, and season 10 featured a big storyline about Denise Richards’ alleged affair with former RHOBH star Brandi Glanville. Season 11 was dominated by Erika Jayne’s legal drama after she filed for divorce from former power attorney Tom Girardi.

It’s hard to imagine that season 12 will be short on drama as the show picks up shortly after Dorit Kemsley dealt with a terrifying armed robbery at her Encino, California home. An explosive cast trip to Aspen will also be featured in the upcoming season.

Still, one cast member teased something surprising about the next round of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Garcelle Beauvais Said RHOBH Season 12 Will Be ‘A Lot More Fun’

The upcoming season of RHOBH will star Garcelle Beauvais as well as fellow veterans Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and Kathy Hilton. Diana Jenkins and Sheree Zampino have also been added to the cast, according to E! News. Zampino is the ex-wife of actor Will Smith and a longtime friend of Beauvais’.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Beauvais opened up about the new season of RHOBH, which will be her third as a full-time cast member, and she hinted that there will be some funny moments.

“I definitely felt more comfortable with the group and felt lighter,” she told the outlet. “And what I was hoping we would do this coming season—and I think we did—is inject a lot more fun. I mean, yes, of course, the drama will always happen. But I think we were able to have fun because I think the audience wants to go on that ride, too.”

Last season, Beauvais had plenty of drama with Erika Jayne, and even called her out for seemingly not having sympathy for the victims of her ex-husband’s alleged crimes. Girardi is accused of embezzling money from his former law firm clients, including the widows and orphans of plane crash victims.

While shooting season 12, Beauvais had beef with Erika once again and even unfollowed her on Instagram in January 2022

“I mean, I haven’t seen her since we wrapped, but I think we’re in a better place,” Beauvais said of the situation. “And what I have to say is, you know, we did hit a bump. But we got to a place where we could disagree respectfully, and I appreciated that.”

Garcelle Beauvais Previously Said She Struggled to ‘Fit In’ With the RHOBH Cast

Beauvais had a difficult start when she first joined the Housewives franchise in 2019. At one point, she accused RHOBH O.G. Kyle Richards of “glazing” over her and only talking about superficial things with her. In a confessional, Beauvais noted that the “RHOBH” veteran didn’t “care” enough to really get to know her.

In a video shared by Bravo Insider, Beauvais talked about always feeling as though she had to try to fit in.

“Just because I’m strong doesn’t mean I don’t have feelings, and I’m not fragile and I’m not trying to fit in. My whole f–king life I’ve had to try to fit in,” she said. “I walk in a room all the time, and I always have to prove myself.”

On the RHOBH After-Show, she noted that she wanted to get “closer” to her co-stars.

“Trust is a big deal,” she added. “I think I’d like to see, I’d like to feel more trust within the group.”

In 20202, Beauvais told People she had been “pitching” for her good friend Zampino to join her on RHOBH.

“I would love her to be a friend on the show,” Beauvais said. “I would love to have someone I can trust.”

In the Daily Beast interview, Beauvais revealed that with the addition of Zampino to the cast, it made a difference for her “not being the only Black girl in the room.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back