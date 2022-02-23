RHOBH Stars Film Season 12 Opening Credits in Red Gowns: PHOTOS

The stars of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” transformed into ladies in red for the show’s season 12 intro, but some fans are wondering why they are filming new opening credits to begin with.

In posts to social media, several stars from the Bravo reality show posed in glamorous red gowns as they stood in front of a green screen.

The 12th season of the RHOBH features the biggest cast yet with Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kathy Hilton, and newcomers Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino.

Here’s what you need to know about their intro:

Four Cast members Showed Off Their Gowns & Fans Reacted to Their Season 12 Looks

Erika Jayne was one of the first RHOBH stars to show off her intro look. On Instagram, the “Pretty Mess” singer shared a snap of her form-fitting, red Lia Stublla gown with the cheeky caption, “Erika Rabbit.” Jayne was comparing herself to the iconic cartoon femme fatale, Jessica Rabbit, from the 1988 animated film, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?”

In the comment section, some fans agreed that she looked like a cartoon character in her red gown.

“I was seriously thinking this photo gives off Jessica Rabbit vibes even before reading the caption! Love it!” one fan wrote.

“At this point I think Erika intentionally dresses like a Disney villain,” another cracked.

In addition to Erika Jayne, co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Crystal Kung Minkoff shared photos from their photoshoot. In the pics, which can be seen below, all of the stars wore red, which is a first for the Beverly Hills-based franchise — and a sharp contrast to a past season’s neon gown look.

Rinna wore a $2,800 Alex Perry gown, according to the RHOBH Fashion Instagram account, while Kung Minkoff’s $598 sequined off-shoulder number was by MacDuggal.

Some Fans Wondered Why the RHOBH Cast is Getting a New Intro

While all of the gowns – and the ladies—were gorgeous, some fans questioned why the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is getting a new intro while other franchises, such as “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” have been “stuck” with the same opener for several seasons in a row.

“I was going to say the same damn thing,” one fan wrote. “Like why does Beverly Hills seem like they get a new intro every year.”

“That’s call the Beverly Hills privilege,” a second commenter cracked.

“Bravo loves them rhobh ladies,” another agreed.

But another fan pointed out that it may have something to do with the production company. “Evolution which also produces OC tend to give the women new intros more frequently than the others,” the fan noted.

The other piece of the puzzle — the RHOBH season 12 taglines — has yet to be revealed.

According to BravoTV.com, for season 11, Erika Jayne’s tagline was, “The strongest substance on Earth isn’t diamonds– it’s me,” while newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff declared, “Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all.”

Veteran cast member Kyle Richards also announced, “This town is a game of chess, but no one’s taking this queen down.”

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Teases RHOBH Season 12 Storylines