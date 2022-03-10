Andy Cohen Teases “Big” RHOBH Season 12 Premiere

During a March 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season premiere of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” going so far as to call it the “best” first episode in the franchise.
“Big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up,” Cohen said to his guests Aidy Bryant and Emily Simpson. “I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, best first episode of Beverly Hills that I’ve seen, I thought.”
Though there’s no premiere date set for Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” all of last season’s cast will be back for another round. The new season will also feature two new “Housewives,” Diana Jenkins as a full-timer and Sheree Zampino as a “friend of,” according to E!.
There’s Already Some Drama Brewing Between the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Ladies
Even though the season hasn’t even aired yet, there’s already plenty of drama that went down between the ladies during filming and beyond. During a February 1 episode of “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais explained why she unfollowed Erika Girardi while they were filming a cast trip in Aspen after fans caught the move on social media.
“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”
Beauvais continued, “Did I know it was going to cause world war three? Unfollowing someone is huge, apparently, because it was breaking news all over the place. Friends were texting me going, ‘I can’t believe you unfollowing her is such a big deal,’ but it is. I guess it’s a new way of saying I don’t like you, but I don’t want to tell you, so I’m just going to unfollow you.”
Dorit Kemsley Suffered a Scary Situation Right Before Filming Season 12
In October 2021, just one day before season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was set to start filming, star Dorit Kesley experienced a scary home invasion while she was there asleep with her two children, Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 6. According to The Daily Mail, Kemsley was held and robbed at gunpoint by three men while her husband, Paul Kemsley, was away.
“Had there been any other outcome, you know, where my children had woken up and seen [what happened] — God forbid — it would’ve probably been different and I wouldn’t have gone back into filming,” Kemsley told Us Weekly in January 2022. “They didn’t know anything. So, I decided, you know, this is what I need to do and it’s gonna help me. Rather than just stay home and wallow in this. I wanna keep life as normal as possible. I wanted to, you know, continue my commitment to the show.”
Kemsley continued, “I showed everything. What I was going through. I think you’ll see this season, you know, the various stages. It’s gonna be interesting, even for me, you know, once the show airs to look back and to be reminded of that. And I think it will be therapeutic and cathartic in some way.”