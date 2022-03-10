Andy Cohen Teases “Big” RHOBH Season 12 Premiere

Looks like this upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” will not disappoint.

During a March 9 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen teased the upcoming season premiere of season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” going so far as to call it the “best” first episode in the franchise.

“Big premiere of Beverly Hills coming up,” Cohen said to his guests Aidy Bryant and Emily Simpson. “I would say it’s the best premiere of Beverly Hills, best first episode of Beverly Hills that I’ve seen, I thought.”





Though there’s no premiere date set for Season 12 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” all of last season’s cast will be back for another round. The new season will also feature two new “Housewives,” Diana Jenkins as a full-timer and Sheree Zampino as a “friend of,” according to E!.

There’s Already Some Drama Brewing Between the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Ladies





Even though the season hasn’t even aired yet, there’s already plenty of drama that went down between the ladies during filming and beyond. During a February 1 episode of “The Real,” Garcelle Beauvais explained why she unfollowed Erika Girardi while they were filming a cast trip in Aspen after fans caught the move on social media.

“All I can say is she called me something that I did not like,” Beauvais explained on “The Real” about Girardi. “And so, therefore, when somebody offends you in a way, I don’t want to see her posts, I don’t want to put up a like, so I thought, I’m going to unfollow her, I don’t want to see her posts.”