RHOBH Stars Reveal Reunion Looks Early

“The Real Housewives” reunions are more than just a season wrap-up. The multi-part Bravo specials typically air for several weeks in a row after a season ends, and they have become major fashion events as the stars get into full glam mode.

In a January 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, Bravo host Andy Cohen admitted that reunion fashion has come a long way. “If you look at the first few years of reunions, Orange County, Atlanta, and New York, they were basically wearing — I don’t even think what they would wear to a cocktail party. I think it was more what they might wear to a PTA meeting,” he said. “But as it’s gone on, the [reunion fashion] has really amped up, and I think people have loved seeing what they wear now. They were meant to be aspirational, and that’s what they are.”

The latest reunion looks come from the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast, who taped their Season 12 reunion on September 9, 2022. But while the reunion looks are usually kept under wraps until just before the first episode airs, two of the most controversial RHOBH stars decided to show off their styles early.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Jayne Wore an Icy Blue Dress

Two members of the RHOBH cast posted photos of their reunion looks on social media on the same day as the taping. First up was Erika Jayne, who wore a sequined blue mini-dress she tagged from Retrofete and matching sky-high blue heels and a mini tiara on her head. According to RHOBH Fashion, Erika’s dress retails for $2,595, while her Aquazzura cost is $1095.

On social media, fans reacted to the pre-reunion pic posted by the 51-year-old RHOBH star. Some questioned “The Pretty Mess” singer’s early reveal of her reunion outfit. “Maybe she’s been fired…they don’t usually reveal their looks this quickly. Breach of contract,” one viewer speculated.

Others took issue with Erika wearing expensive duds amid her current legal controversies tied to her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s numerous fraud and embezzlement lawsuits, some of which have been filed by families of plane crash victims.

“Auction off the outfit and give the proceeds to the victims,” one commenter wrote.

On Reddit, many fans speculated that Erika borrowed or rented the outfit. And while some compared the outfit to a “Toddlers and Tiaras” look, others thought the look was “very ice queen” and “on brand.”

“I guarantee that’s exactly what she told her glam squad: I want to be an ice queen, hard and strong as a diamond,” another wrote. “It’s allllll part of her evil Disney queen narrative she’s trying to create.”

Lisa Rinna Wore a Leopard-Print Dress

Lisa Rinna vowed to do plenty of talking at the reunion, but it was her outfit that had fans roaring. On September 9, the 59-year-old RHOBH veteran shared a sneak peek video of her reunion look with the caption, “I pay them all in dust.” In the video, Rinna was seen wearing a form-fitting leopard print gown with a cross necklace. She also rocked a long wig as she posed in her dressing room.

Rinna has been shown as a pot stirrer this season on RHOBH, and she recently admitted to Bravo host Andy Cohen that she has been “a nightmare” on social media, per People.

In response to the early post of her reunion look, some critics accused her of looking for attention.

“She is the definition of THIRSTY!!!” one commenter wrote.

Others said they hope this is Rinna’s last reunion after her rocky RHOBH season. And other reviewed the dress itself. Some thought Rinna slayed, while another cracked that the dress looked like it was from Kmart.

“Didn’t know Elsa and Snooki were coming to the reunion?” one commenter wrote of Erika and Rinna’s outfits.

RHOBH Newcomer Diana Jenkins Had a Couture Dress But Had to Skip The In-Person Taping

One controversial RHOBH star couldn’t make it to the in-person reunion taping. According to Page Six, newcomer Diana Jenkins was forced to tape the reunion remotely because she contracted COVID-19 during a trip to Hawaii. A source told the outlet, “She’s quite disappointed not to be able to do her first-ever reunion in person, and she would have loved to have been there … with the rest of the ladies.”

The insider added that Jenkins was preparing for the reunion when she found out she was sick. “She had a couture dress fitting that she was very excited about,” the source said.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back