RHOBH to Have Major Shift for Season 12: Report

Things could be changing in Beverly Hills.

When “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” returns for its 12th season later this year, fans may be in for a surprise. The past few seasons of the Bravo reality show have predominantly focused on one storyline and have featured a group gang-up aimed at one cast member. Fans may recall that season 9 focused on Lisa Vanderpump’s “Puppygate” drama, and season 10 was mainly about Denise Richards’ affair rumor. Season 11 was heavily dominated by Erika Jayne’s divorce and legal drama after her split from former power attorney Tom Girardi.

And by all accounts, Erika’s drama is where the show would normally pick up for season 12. Last October, a RHOBH production source told TMZ that filming for season 12 started early in order to get a “quick turnaround” so that none of Erika’s divorce drama would be missed. But based on new intel, there could be a change in the “script.”

In addition to Erika Jayne, the new season of RHOBH will star Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff as well as newly announced “friends” Diana Jenkins, and Sheree Zampino, according to Us Weekly. Richards’ sister Kathy Hilton will appear in a “friend” role.

A Popular Fan Account Teased a Big Change for the Upcoming RHOBH Season

While it will surely be addressed, the new season of RHOBH won’t just focus on Erika Jayne’s drawn-out divorce from her ex-husband Tom Girardi.

The Queens of Bravo Instagram account teased that changes are afoot regarding the format of the Bravo reality show. A teaser revealed that sources close to RHOBH production said “the dynamic will be shifting for the new season.”

“We’ll be getting diff storylines & conflicts thruout (aka not 1 central storyline),” the outlet shared. “Certain HWs are not going to have the same impact as they did last yr.”

Fans took to social media to react to the RHOBH teaser.

“Good because when it just one person the season drags and drags and that’s how it been feeling the last few seasons,” one fan wrote. “In the beginning of the show it was all of them involved and not just who are they going to take down this season.”

“I’m sensing that Sutton will be more laid back this season,” another predicted.

“Crystal is going to be a main girl this season. Calling it now,” a third fan chimed in.

“WILL KYLE FINALLY TAKE DOWN RINNA?!!?! My God she’s out of sisters at this point!” another wrote.

“Rinna vs Rinna,” another joked.

Andy Cohen Revealed That a ‘Big’ RHOBH Premiere is Coming

The new season will feature drama right from the start. On a March 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen told fans the RHOBH premiere will be “big.”

“Big premiere of ‘Beverly Hills’ coming up. Oh, I guess I shouldn’t say anything,” he teased, per Bravo.com. “I’d say it’s the best premiere of ‘Beverly Hills,’ best first episode of ‘Beverly Hills’ that I’ve seen, I thought.”

Kyle Richards shared a similar sentiment in a recent interview.

“This year, there was so much going on with everybody right out of the gate, that it was just automatically drama from day one,” she said in an interview with People.

In addition to Erika’s divorce, “Housewives” filming was in full swing as Dorit Kemsley dealt with the aftermath of a terrifying armed robbery at her Encino, California home. Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, who had made several cameos on RHOBH in past seasons, passed away as the show was filming last November, so her death will likely be addressed on the show. And an explosive cast trip to Aspen will also be featured in the new season.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Reveals RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back