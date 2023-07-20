RHOBH Star Says ‘Big Fight’ Occurred at ‘Magic Mike Live’ While Filming Season 13

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne teased what fans can expect from the show’s upcoming thirteenth season during a July 17 interview with Pride Today. In the interview, Jayne stated that her castmates had a heated interaction during the production of season 13 while attending “Magic Mike Live” in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It turned into a big fight which you will see on television, somebody got a little, you know, I don’t know, offended. I was like ‘How? Okay.’ But whatever,” stated Jayne.

The 52-year-old went on to say that she believed her castmates who “ruin a good time” do so because they “want to ruin” the fun atmosphere.

“You want to say something foul, and you want to say something that ruins everyone’s night,” said Jayne.

She stated, however, that she was not bothered by the situation.

“You know what’s great? I didn’t let it bother me, I keep on going,” said Jayne. “I had a good time. Everybody else was rushing around, ‘Oh my god,’ I was like ‘You know, what? F*** ya’ll, my friends are on this stage and I’m watching them.’ By the way, I had a few cocktails and I was having a great time and that’s what you should do, it’s Magic Mike.”

Erika Jayne Mentioned Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Relationship

While speaking to Pride Today, Jayne mentioned that People magazine reported her castmate, Kyle Richards, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, “have separated after 27 years of marriage.” The “Pretty Mess” singer compared the situation to her and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi’s separation. Jayne also stated that she did not believe anyone should speculate about Richards and Umansky’s relationship.

“I’m going to let Kyle speak for herself and I’m going to tell you why. You know, when this thing happened to me, and everything that happened to me, I remember a lot of people having comments, and it’s just not anyone else’s place to comment on her marriage but her because only she and Mauricio really know what’s going on,” said Jayne.

She also stated that Richards has been doing “good” since reports about her separation began circulating in early July 2023.

“It’s not fair, let her tell her own story,” continued Jayne.

Us Weekly reported that Jayne made similar comments about Richards’ relationship while speaking to Billboard in July 2023.

“I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting. They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that. And I think it’s best that she, throughout this season [of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’], tells her own story,” said Jayne.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Reports Regarding Kyle Richards’ Marriage on ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’

RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais stated that she and her co-star Sutton Stracke voiced they were suspicious of the state of Richards’ marriage during the production of RHOBH season 13 in a July 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Sutton and I were suspicious,” said Beauvais.

Beauvais also shared that she had reached out to the “Halloween Ends” actress after she saw reports about Richards’ relationship circulating in early July 2023.

“I sent her a text asking her her if she was okay. She said ‘I’m hanging in there,’” said Beauvais.

According to Us Weekly, Richards and Umansky took to Instagram to share a statement regarding reports of their separation. According to the July 3 statement, “[a]ny claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.” They clarified that they “have had a rough year” in their marriage. The couple asserted, however, that they “both love and respect each other tremendously” and “[t]here has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” They also requested fans to allow them “to work through [their] issues privately.”