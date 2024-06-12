RHOBH Fans Question ‘Awkward’ Season 14 Cast Photos

Filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is in full swing, and photos from several of the cast events have already been leaked on social media.

Just one month after a Surrealism Ball was held in Sutton Stracke’s Bel-Air backyard, the Beverly Hills women have been spotted filming at several other group events. But some fans aren’t sure about the dynamic of the new cast.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, and Garcelle Beauvais. Kathy Hilton will appear as a “friend of.” Former Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John and “Bride of Chicky” star Jennifer Tilly are newcomers to the cast.

Notably missing are RHOBH season 13 headline makers Crystal Kung Minkoff and Annemarie Wiley. The two women were not asked back to the Bravo reality show for season 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Photos From the Posse x GLAAD Pride Event

In June 2024, the RHOBH season 14 cast members attended the Posse x GLAAD pride event held in Los Angeles. Erika Jayne performed her song “Dominos” at the pride party, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Several photos and videos from the evening were leaked online. In one video clip, Stracke is seen yelling and waving her arms frantically as the cast members sit at a table.

Another pic shows the group, minus Jayne and Kemsley, posing together outside of the event while wearing wild clothing. Fans felt the group looked awkward, especially with newcomers Saint John and Tilly in the mix. Others thought Richards looked miserable in the group photo.

“This cast makes NO SENSE it feels awkward just looking at this pic, but they have Miami on hold? Smh,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Such bizarre additions to this cast. Jennifer Tilly!!! Ugh 😩… this franchise has gone down hill!” another wrote.

“They look weird …” another wrote. “Definitely not interested anymore- cast and show has gone downhill.”

“I’m afraid I won’t be watching new season even tho I love J T (huge Chucky fan). It’s had its day now. Bring back former OG faves. Get rid of tired old rehashed storylines. Very sad,” another chimed in.

“Super not excited,” another agreed of the season 14 cast.

It will be a while before fans will see firsthand how the new cast members “gel” with the veterans. But during an Amazon Livestream on June 4, Richards said of her castmates, “I get along with the majority, but there are definitely some issues.”

“There are just some people that are not jiving together. Not doing well together,” she added.

Kyle Richards Hosted a Western-Themed Party at Her Encino Home

In addition to the Surrealism Ball and the Posse X GLAAD pride event, the RHOBH cast filmed at Richards’ home in Encino, California. Richards shared photos from a western-themed event while her daughter Sophia Umansky posted a TikTok that further showcased the “boots & bbq” theme, according to BravoTV.com.

Richards’ backyard was decorated with bales of hay and there was a makeshift dance floor in place as live county music filled the air. There was also a mechanical bull, a tattoo station, and miniature horses on site. Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer could be seen on the dance floor wearing a denim dress.

While some fans were happy to see Hilton and Grammer in the photos from the cowgirl party, others gave the move a thumbs down.

“They must be really scraping the barrel if they have to bring Camille & Kathy back as they can’t get new housewives. I hope not. Boring !!!” one commenter wrote.

