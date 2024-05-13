Rumored New RHOBH Cast Members Spotted in 1st Photos From Season 14

Cast members from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filmed their first scenes for season 14—and a previous “friend of” was back in the action.

In photos leaked to social media, stars from the Bravo reality show gathered together at Sutton Stracke’s house for her Surrealism Ball. The scenes were shot in Stracke’s Bel-Air backyard on May 11, 2024, according to Page Six.

In a casting twist, Kathy Hilton was one of the attendees at Stracke’s house as Bravos cameras rolled. Several newcomers to the friend group were also on the guest list.

Here’s what you need to know:

The RHOBH Cast Wore Wild Outfits to Celebrate the Surrealism Art Movement

Photos and videos posted on multiple Bravo fan sites showed the Beverly Hills ladies decked out in a variety of wild outfits for Stracke’s party. In one clip, Hilton danced to a musical performance by YellaCatt and DJ/producer Annie Sollange while wearing a light green nightgown-style dress with feathered sleeves. Hilton danced over to Garcelle Beauvais, who wore a white dress with a butterfly headpiece.

Hilton’s sister Kyle Richards also appeared in the shot, as did Stracke and rumored newcomer, marketing executive and former Netflix CMO Bozoma Saint John, who wore a ruffled yellow gown.

In another series of pics, Erika Jayne was spotted in deep conversation with Dorit Kemsley as a camera filmed right next to them.

Other photos showed Richards sitting down with Dorit Kemsley. There was also a shot of Stracke’s friend—and rumored RHOBH “friend of”—actress Jennifer Tilly.

According to @Queensofbravo, Tilly and British photographer/author Amanda de Cadenet are both reportedly “friends of” this season. De Cadenet posted to her Instagram story to show off the black lace outfit she wore to the Surrealism party. She posed with Garcelle Beauvais in two photos.

Bravo has not officially confirmed casting for RHOBH season 14. But in an Instagram post, Kyle Richards’ close friend Jamie Lee Curtis leaked de Cadenet’s status on the show.

“Excited my friend @amandadecadenet is a new FRIEND of @kylerichards18 and the gang on #rhobh,” Curtis wrote on May 12. “Amanda will bring her cool rebel/rock/wife, feminism, and advocacy for women to that group. Can’t wait to watch.”

Curtis also teased that maybe she’d be back “for another CHIC check-in.” The “Halloween” star referred to her famous RHOBH season 12 guest appearance when she brought her “chic” My Hand In Yours merch to the ladies in support of Children’s Hospital L.A.

Kyle Richards Announced Her Return to RHOBH By Writing ‘Let’s Do This’

Kyle Richards also made a dramatic return to RHOBH wearing a glamorous getup. On May 12, the OG series star posted an Instagram photo of her Surrealism Ball outfit, which featured a plunging Alexander Vauthier black dress and an elaborate antler headpiece intertwined with flowers.

“Let’s do this 💎,” she captioned the photos, making her status as an RHOBH season 14 diamond holder clear. Richards has since deleted the photo.

Richards had been very coy about her plans to return to RHOBH after a challenging season 13 and reunion that culminated with her separation from her husband , Mauricio Umansky.

In February 2024, Richards told Access Housewives Nightcap that questioned returning to the show she has starred in since 2010. “I mean, of course I’m thinking why would I do this to myself?” she said of filming a 14th emotional season.

The following month, Richards told fans on Amazon Live that she would wait until the very “last minute” to make her decision about returning to RHOBH. She also told E! News that if she did return, she would welcome her sister Kathy Hilton back in the “friend of” role she previously took for seasons 11 and 12.

Days before RHOBH season 14 filming began, Richards’ estranged husband Mauricio Umansky hinted that she was returning to the show. Speaking on the “Okay, Computer” podcast, Umansky prematurely shared his wife’s status by saying, “I was talking to Kyle this morning and she starts filming [‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’] very soon.”

READ NEXT: Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Moving to The Valley