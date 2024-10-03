Bravo Drops New RHOBH Season 14 Promo & Fans Are Confused

Bravo dropped a new teaser for “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” but it left fans with more questions than answers.

On October 1, the network released a short clip to announce the upcoming season of the Beverly Hills-based reality show. The short tease aired during “The Real Housewives of New York City” premiere and it was also posted online. But it gave few details—not even a confirmed premiere date—and didn’t even show the faces of the cast members.

RHOBH Will Return to Bravo ‘Soon’

In the new promo, the silhouettes of the main cast members were shown amid a blue background. “Lights. Camera. 90210,” came the caption. “An all-new season of RHOBH is coming soon.”

It was hard to make out who was in the video given that only their silhouettes and close-ups of select facial features were shown.

Some fans wondered if RHOBH stars from the past were returning for season 14.

“Is that Camille [Grammer]?” one fan asked of one of the silhouette poses.

“One is definitely Camille,” another agreed.

“Was that LV?? Her eyes??” another asked, referencing RHOBH OG Lisa Vanderpump, who left the show in 2019.

“I spy Vanderpump silhouette 🙃,” added another.

Another fan wrote, “I could for sure see Garcelle and Kyle, but I couldn’t tell the rest. I want to know!!!”

Another fan pointed out that Kyle Richards tagged her co-stars in her post of the teaser. “It’s Kyle, Erika, Garcelle, Sutton, Dorit and Bozoma ☺️,” the fan wrote.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Bozoma Saint John. Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are “friends of” this season.

Fans Got a Glimpse of the RHOBH Drama to Come

In August, Bravo posted a teaser for the upcoming “Real Housewives” season set to debut in the fall of 2024.

“Forget pumpkin spice—this fall is all about Housewives🍁 #RHOBH #RHOSLC #RHOP #RHONY,” came the caption promoting the debut of new seasons for Beverly Hills, Salt Lake City, Potomac, and New York City.

As of this writing, the “Real Housewives” franchises Salt Lake City and New York City premiered in September and October, respectively, and Potomac is set to return for season 9 on Sunday, October 6, per BravoTV.com. That could be a clue that Beverly Hills will premiere sometime in November.

In the teaser clip, an emotional Richards is seen upset during a group dinner.

“I am done!” she screams. “I’m not doing this anymore.”

There is also a glimpse at an angry exchange between Kemsley and Stracke.

During an Amazon Live in September 2024, Richards confirmed that Grammer will make a cameo in season 14. She also made it clear that the cast dynamic has changed dramatically.

“Everything has shifted, all the dynamics,” she said. “Any friendships have switched, flopped. Everything has changed within the cast. And then we have a new person adding a completely different dynamic, and I think she’s great.”

According to Us Weekly, Stracke and Beauvais described the new season as “interesting” and “explosive.” “I think that there’s a lot of us that are going through many tumultuous things in our lives,” Stracke added.