RHOBH Star Reveals Who’s Stirring the Pot the Most During Season 14

Filming for the 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is underway, and one cast member is spilling the tea on who is stirring the pot this season.

In a July interview with Us Weekly, RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais was already named her co-star Sutton Stracke the MVP for season 14, and filming isn’t even done yet.

“I mean, we’re not done shooting, but I would say, give it up to my girl Sutton,” Beauvais shared. “It is going to be really juicy and I’m really excited.”

“Let me tell you, the pot is stirred in so many different directions,” the “Black Girl Missing” actress added, before clarifying that Stracke isn’t the only cast member stirring up drama. “It’s not just one person,” Beauvais told the outlet. “I think it’s going to be a really strong season.”

RHOBH newcomer Jennifer Tilly agreed. In a July 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Bride of Chucky” star described the RHOBH filming environment as “a little cray cray crazy,” but added, “It’s very difficult work to spin entertainment out of thin air and they all do a phenomenal job of it.”

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Beauvais, Stracke, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, and Bozoma Saint John. Tilly and Kathy Hilton are “friends” of the cast this season.

Sutton Stracke Denied Intentionally Stirring the Pot Last Season on RHOBH

Stracke previously stirred up some drama during RHOBH season 13 when she questioned Kyle Richards’ relationships with both Mauricio Umansky and her new friend Morgan Wade.

In a 2023 interview with Us, she admitted to asking a lot of questions but clarified she didn’t “intentionally stir the pot” while filming last season. “If I see something I don’t think is right, I speak my mind,” she shared. “So if that’s stirring the pot, then I stir the pot.”

Stracke kicked things up a notch after former RHOBH co-star Lisa Rinna announced her exit from RHOBH In 2023. At the time, the resident pot stirrer told Interview magazine, “I think Sutton and Garcelle are going to have a tough time, because they’re going to have to show up and work.”

Rinna claimed she took on the brunt of the drama-stirring during her eight years on the Bravo reality show. “I did a lot of work,” she said. “I’ll just do it. I’ll say it. I don’t have any fear. If you’re so liked, you’re not going to want to do the work. So who’s going to do the work over there? That’s my question. Who’s doing the work? Who’s going to say, ‘I heard you said this about me,’ who’s going to do that? You tell me. Who is going to do that over there?”

Sutton Stracke Is Dealing With Major Life Changes During Filming For RHOBH Season 14

Although Beauvais didn’t share details on the reason for Stracke’s demeanor during filming, fans know that the Sutton Concept founder has been dealing with a lot in her career and home life. Speaking with People magazine in July, Stracke admitted that her ex-husband Christian’s move to London “was harder than anticipated.” The exes co-parent three kids, Porter, Philip, and James, who is still in high school.

There was also residual cast drama from season 13, with two couples experiencing marital problems and Stracke questioning some of the secrecy.

“I think right now we’re in the midst of a lot of relationship drama from PK and Dorit and Kyle and Mauricio and it’s kind of sad drama,” Stracke told TooFab in June, shortly after filming began. “So we’ll see how that plays out. I think friendship-wise all of us are a bit on thin ice. All of us. So I hope that we can see a lot of reparation and that we can see friendship, camaraderie.”

