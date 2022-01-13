‘RHOBH’ Cast Upset Over Kathy Hilton’s Pay Raise: Report

Things may not be so hunky dory with “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Amid reports that “friend of” the Housewives, Kathy Hilton, demanded a hefty salary increase before she would return for season 12, a source claims the rest of the cast is up in arms.

In December, TMZ reported that Hilton refused to film scenes for the new season unless she got more money. Negotiations took several weeks and Hilton missed several cast events that were shot early on, but shewill now make regular appearances for the upcoming round of the Bravo reality show.

It is unclear how much Hilton will be paid to a part-time RHOBH “friend,” but earlier reports suggested she commanded more than $1 million for the limited role.

“Kathy’s done her homework,” an insider told Life & Style (via All About the Real Housewives). “Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss and New York City’s alum Bethenny Frankel made way over $1 million per season, so Kathy’s people have told Bravo she wants to be paid somewhere in that range.”

In comparison, longtime RHOBH star Erika Jayne was paid about $600,000 last season, according to the New York Times – and she had a huge divorce storyline.

The RHOBH Cast Members Are Said to Be ‘Furious’ Over Kathy Hilton’s Salary Increase

No matter what Hilton is being paid to be a Housewife, some think it’s too much. An insider told Life & Style that full-timers Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Garcelle Beauvais, and Crystal Kung Minkoff are upset by Hilton’s savvy contract negotiations.

“The reason for all the jealousy is that Kathy is still considered a ‘friend’ of the Housewives,” a source told the outlet (via Reality Blurb). “She’s not an official regular. Not yet anyway.”

The insider added that Hilton’s sister, RHOBH OG Kyle Richards, is the only one who didn’t get upset over Hilton’s pay bump but that “the other housewives are furious and stirring up a fuss.”

“It caused a major salary snooping investigation in the 90210,” the insider added. ”Every other cast member wants to know what Kathy’s making this season, and if they find out that it’s more than what they’re taking home, there’s going to be hell to pay over at Bravo.”

Another Report Claims That Kyle Richards is Upset That RHOBH Producers are Bowing Down to Hilton in Other Ways

While money may not be an issue between the Richards sisters, another report claims that Kyle Richards is miffed over the way producers are favoring Hilton in other ways.

An insider told OK! that Richards “feels it’s unfair” that Hilton’s limited role on the show is being so highly touted and that she “can come and go as she pleases” as “producers bend over backwards to accommodate her.”

The insider noted that while Hilton can pick and choose what she wants to film, Richards has “poured her heart and soul” into the show for more than 10 years.

But perhaps Hilton will work hard for the money next season. The source added, “Kathy knows [producers] expect her to bring drama to season 12, and she’s up for it, And that’s going to come by showing off her sisterly rivalry with Kyle.”

