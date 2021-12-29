Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Blasts John Mayer: ‘Go F Yourself’

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave has some choice words for singer John Mayer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed Her Issues With John Mayer on Her Podcast

While recording a December 2021 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge, Arroyave shared why she had an issue with Mayer.

During the episode, which was guest hosted by Brandi Glanville of “RHOBH” fame, the former Bravo stars discussed the baby shower for Andy Cohen before the birth of his 2-year-old son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. Glanville shared that she was disappointed that she was not invited to the event. After Judge asserted that the party was “overwhelming,” Arroyave revealed she had an unpleasant experience while in attendance of the baby shower.

“Where I was sitting got me in a lot of trouble because I was sitting next to John Mayer. And he did a podcast or something with Andy [Cohen] the next day and he said ‘One of the Housewives said – she was hitting on me, she said she wasn’t going to be married much longer,’” stated the mother-of-four.

The former Bravo personality, who is married to Edwin Arroyave, asserted that the singer had misunderstood her during their conversation.

“One that’s not what I said John Mayer. Exactly what I said was, he goes ‘Are you married?’ And I said ‘I’m one of the Housewives who are married.’ And he was like, ‘Oh!’ And he made into a thing like I was saying – and then it hit – you know how it goes. And then I was like, ‘Go f yourself, John Mayer.’ Like I wasn’t coming on to you. I was making a joke because it’s called ‘Real Housewives’ and no one is married,” recalled Arroyave.

In 2019, E! News reported that Mayer had discussed Arroyave on his “Instagram Live talk show, Current Mood.” He recounted that she had said she was “currently married,” after he inquired about her relationship status.

“And I thought, that’s such a Housewife answer,” stated Mayer.

The publication noted that soon after Mayer’s comments, Arroyave addressed the singer on Instagram Stories.

“He asked each one of us if we were married. I said. Yes. We are Housewives and then someone yelled out. Some of us are divorced and I said. I am not, I am currently married and have kids,” asserted the 40-year-old.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Not Being on ‘RHOBH’ During a September 2021 Interview

As fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” are aware, Arroyave has not starred on the show since its eleventh season. While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2021, the former Bravo star discussed leaving the hit series. She shared that she does “miss production.”

“Of course I miss parts of being on TV and parts of that entire dynamic,” shared Arroyave.

She also revealed why she has found it difficult to not be on the ‘RHOBH’ cast.

“There’s also parts like where a lot of people that have been on ‘Housewives’ hate to admit it like your ego is bruised, like there are parts that are hard. And there’s a sadness that comes in when you are no longer a part of something that was a huge part of your life for three years,” stated Arroyave.

