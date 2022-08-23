RHOBH Star Gives Update on Dating Life

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star gave an update on her dating life.

In 2016, RHOBH cast member Sutton Stracke divorced PIMCO executive Thibeault “Christian” Stracke, per Distractify. The exes have three kids together, Porter, Philip, and James. While she initially had a boyfriend named Michael, fans have watched Stracke dive back into the dating scene after he broke up with her on Valentine’s Day.

Stracke addressed the breakup while filming the RHOBH season 11 reunion last year.

“He said, ‘I just can’t.’ There’s really no comeback to that,” she revealed of her ex-beau, per BravoTV.com. “I was devastated, but now, I’m not. I’m dating. I think I’m dating for the first time in my life. Dating’s fun. I highly recommend it.”

The Sutton boutique owner recently updated fans on her relationship with a new suitor, Sanjit, whom she met on the dating app Bumbl.

Sutton Stracke Went on Several Dates With Sanjit Das

RHOBH viewers first met Sanjit via a video call, but some fans recognized him from a TV appearance that took place 20 years ago. According to The Sun, Stracke’s date, Sanjit Das, was a contestant on the TV game show “Jeopardy” in April 2001.

Fast forward two decades and Stracke introduced a few of her cast mates to her suitor during a Facetime call. According to BravoTV.com, Stracke’s first date with Sanjit took place at a dive bar. She later rehashed her second date with him while speaking on the RHOBH aftershow.

“It was a very nice date. We had pizza,” she revealed. “And we talked a lot about college football, which we both have an affinity for, and that was fun. And I like Sanjit a lot.”

Sutton Stracke Gave an Update on Her Relationship With Sanjit

While Stracke’s dates with Sanjit were filmed several months ago, she gave an update on the situation in an August 2022 interview with Us Weekly. During the video chat, the mom of three revealed that she is still friendly with Sanjit.

“Sanjit, yeah I mean we’re friends,” she revealed. “You know we’re just kind of, we’re friends. He’s really cool and he’s fun to hang out with, and you know you never know where things are going to go. But I like him a lot.”

Stracke also said her date told her his sister had an RHOBH viewing party in New York to watch back his cameo. “I was like oh my gosh, she’s probably going to tell you to run for the hills!” the Bravo star joked. “But you know he’s been a really good sport,” she added. “He’s just he’s so cool, he’s a cool guy.”

Despite the good relationship, Stracke did hint that she’s not ready for a serious relationship just yet.

“Eventually,” the RHOBH star said. “You know right now I’ve been so focused on my business, and l once we once we kind of finished filming I realized like, Oh gosh I’ve got to get back to work.” And so it’s hard for me to spend and put the energy in, so you know I’m like the worst person to date, obviously.”

