RHOBH Star Joins New Original Series as Casting Rumors Continue to Swirl

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star will be in a new series that is slated to premiere on Hulu in 2023.

On December 13, 2022, Deadline confirmed that Garcelle Beauvais will star in “The Other Black Girl,” a Hulu original series based on a book by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The reality star and talk show host landed a recurring role on the series, which also stars Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, and Brittany Adebumola, to name a few. Additionally, Rashida Jones serves as one of the executive producers on the show.

Beauvais shared the exciting news on her Instagram feed with the caption, “What a Way to finish the year!!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Beauvais Received a Great Deal of Support & Several Congratulatory Messages Following Her Career News

Beauvais seems really excited to be a part of the new show and the talented cast. Several people — including some of her RHOBH co-stars — shared their congratulatory messages with her in the comments section of her post.

Both Crystal Kung Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley left strings of clapping hands emoji, applauding Beauvais for landing the role and clearly excited for her next chapter.

“Wow this is so amazing congratulations you have had an extraordinary year I remember telling you a few years back your finest day was yet unknown and I was right and I’m happy to say it LOL God bless you my friend,” a comment from someone, who appears to know Beauvais personally, read.

“This is whats called A working actress..getting that Netflix and Hulu coins..congratulations..,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Yes, she is booked and busy,” a third person added.

“Garcelle you truly reflect what goodness and kindness bring to you,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Beauvais Has Dozens of Credits to Her Name

While many fans may be familiar with Beauvais because of her role on RHOBH, she’s also had several other roles over the years, and has several dozen credits to her name on IMDb.

Beavuais started off like many aspiring actresses, taking on some smaller, background roles. She appeared in “Coming to America” in 1988 and then landed a recurring role in the TV series “Models Inc.” in the mid-90s.

Beauvais had a few other notable roles — though small — appearing in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and “Family Matters.”

More recently, Beauvais appeared in the 2022 TV film “Caught in His Web.”

In addition to her roles in television and film, Beauvais is also a co-host on “The Real” and has more than 90 credits from appearing on various shows as herself — including “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Beauvais joined the cast in 2020 and has appeared as a full-time housewife for the past three seasons.

As for season 13, Beauvais is expected to return to the series and her name hasn’t been among any of those who could be on the chopping block. Although the franchise is on a bit of a pause, the ladies are expected to start filming in the new year.

