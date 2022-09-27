RHOBH Alum Claims Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown Was Caused by a DJ Refusing To Play ‘Billie Jean’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 19, Lisa Rinna claimed that Kathy Hilton had behaved erratically and spoken negatively about her sister, Kyle Richards, after a night out at an Aspen club. She shared that she left the private club with Hilton to go back to Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky’s Aspen home.

“We get back to Kyle’s house and it’s just the two of us. And it gets worse, she takes her glasses and throws them on the group. She’s jumping up and down, breaking her glasses, she’s pounding the walls, and she’s screaming, she made Kyle, Kathy’s responsible for Kyle. She said, ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family, if it’s the last thing I ever do,’” stated Rinna during a confessional interview.

In a different confessional interview, Sutton Stracke shared information about Hilton’s behavior while at the club.

“Kathy, she was a little off, she kept asking people to do the conga line. And I don’t think anyone wanted to do it. The next thing I know, she’s in my face saying that she wanted to go home and ‘if you don’t go home with me, you are not my friend,’” recalled Stracke.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” former RHOBH star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave shared her thoughts about the matter.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Made Claims About Kathy Hilton

While recording the “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Arroyave stated that she did not believe Hilton’s alleged outburst was due to the cast’s refusal to participate in a conga line.

“Sutton said she had a breakdown in the club because nobody wanted to do the conga line, which here’s the part that I find interesting is this isn’t really the truth because I never heard anything about any conga line,” stated Arroyave.

The mother of four then claimed that Hilton became upset because the club’s DJ refused to put on the song “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson.

“She went up to the DJ and asked him to play ‘Billie Jean’ and you know, how DJs are, especially famous DJs, when they are in the middle of a set, they don’t want some random, or even a famous socialite, it doesn’t matter, coming and telling them what to play so he said no. And that set her off,” said Arroyave.

She also asserted that she believed Rinna was being kind when she decided to leave the club with Hilton.

“What they are also not really saying is because people love to have a narrative to hate Rinna, is Rinna was being nice by taking Kathy out of the situation because she was blowing up, not only on the DJ but everyone involved,” said the former Bravo personality.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Her Sister’s Behavior

Richards spoke about her sister’s behavior in Aspen during a September 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” She stated that Hilton was upset by the time she arrived at the club. According to the “Halloween” actress, the 63-year-old’s behavior worsened when she declined to leave the establishment with her.

“I invited everybody to this private club that we belong to. We had just arrived to this place and my sister wanted me to leave. And I basically said, ‘I can’t, my guests aren’t here yet,’ And is basically what happened and that’s what sparked everything,” said Richards.

