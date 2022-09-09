REPORT: A RHOBH Star Is No-Showing the Reunion

A “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star isn’t going to be on set for the reunion taping.

I’m hearing this Beverly Hills Housewife will not be “in person” at the reunion tomorrow — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) September 9, 2022

According to Deuxmoi, a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star won’t be at the reunion in person when it films on Friday, September 8, but they did not indicate which housewife it would be.

“I’m hearing this Beverly Hills Housewife will not be ‘in person’ at the reunion tomorrow,” the outlet tweeted on Thursday evening.

Heavy reached out to each of the ladies’ reps for comment and has not received a reply.

Fans Took to Twitter to Speculate Who It Might Be: ‘I Swear I Saw Her Tweet About Testing Positive for Covid a Few Days Ago’

Diana, no after show, no clubhouse appearance pic.twitter.com/hWAbeIQ4pb — MS (@arianaxam) September 9, 2022

Many fans speculated about which Housewife it might be.

Some thought it was Sutton Stracke.

“I’m worried it’s Sutton. I swear I saw her tweet about testing positive for Covid a few days ago but I can’t find it anymore, a fan said. A fan followed up with that theory saying, “I just looked at her twitter, she was tested a few days ago (I imagine in anticipation of the reunion). Someone asked if she was okay and she said she just tested and apologised.”

Another fan pointed out the same COVID rumor, “Not ‘in person’ does that mean via Video link? If so could be Sutton she tested for Covid the other day.”

Others said it was Kyle Richards.

“hmm I mean kyle and jenny on wwhl were through zoom yesterday,” a fan pointed out. Another fan commented writing that made more sense that Richards would be there. “Which makes sense, why would Kyle fly put to NYC to turn around and fly back to BH for the reunion.”

Still others hoped it was Diana Jenkins.

“So first Diana doesn’t bother appearing on #WWHL and now this. Let her truly be a one-season housewife. #RHOBH,” someone tweeted.

“Hopefully it’s Diana. We need the couch space,” someone tweeted.

“Diana’s holding a fundraiser for erickas diamond earrings,” a fan joked.

Someone thought it might be Kathy Hilton, who isn’t a full-time cast member this season.

“I definitely think it’s Kathy,” they wrote. “There’s the big blowout coming where Rinna calls her a racist. It’s still going to get ugly and Rinna makes a big stink over whatever happened. I’ll bet anything it’s Kathy.”

A fan joked that it wouldn’t be Lisa Rinna, “You couldn’t keep Rinna away with a flame thrower.” Another fan agreed to say, “Rinna would never miss a chance at being on TV. I think Diana will be out of town feeding Erika’s alleged victims in Haiti or something like that.”

In general, most fans were not pleased to hear a potential housewife might be only there through a screen.

“ok I’m going to be pissed if this is true,” someone wrote. “we the audience have been through enough and deserve a FULL reunion like.”

“If this means someone is online I’ll be so pissed #RHOBH, someone said.

