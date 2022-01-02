Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Blasts Camille Grammer: ‘She Has It Out For Me’

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave did not hold back when talking about her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Camille Grammer-Meyer.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About Camille Grammer-Meyer On Her Podcast

During a December 2021 episode of her podcast, “Two T’s In A Pod,” co-hosted by Tamra Judge of “RHOC” fame, Arroyave shared her thoughts about the 53-year-old. While recording the podcast episode, Arroyave and Judge were joined by former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville, who mention Andy Cohen’s baby shower, which was held in 2019. Arroyave shared that Grammer-Meyer attended the event and brought a guest, even though it was against protocol.

“The shady part was that if you were invited, you couldn’t invite anybody else,” stated the mother-of-three.

Glanville then discussed filming the second season of the Peacock series, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She shared that she was relieved that Grammer-Meyer had not joined the “RHUGT” cast.

“I just thought oh my god, thank god Camille isn’t here. I would have been so miserable. I can’t with that one,” said the mother-of-two.

Arroyave then chimed in that she also has issues with Grammer-Meyer.

“Camille, she has it out for me like nobody’s business. She still tweets about me,” stated the 40-year-old.

Arroyave suggested that Grammer-Meyer took issue with her because she “thought it was weird when she asked Kyle [Richards] to be her bridesmaid and they weren’t even friends” when she married David C. Meyer in 2018.

The 40-year-old then referenced that during “RHOBH” season 9, Grammer-Meyer accused her of being rude to her daughter, Mason Grammer, while at an airport.

“So we were all leaving her wedding and we were with production and I saw her daughter eating at the food court and I am being filmed and I went like hi but myself and six other women were walking through and so we didn’t walk over and then she told me that I snubbed her daughter and her daughter felt terrible about herself. And then she continued on even off camera and I was like Camille this is not a true story, this is not a depiction of reality,” explained Arroyave.

The mother-of-three then asserted that she “may be an a***** with every other thing but [she] did not diss [Grammer-Meyer’s] daughter in the moment.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Discussed ‘The Whole Airport Thing’ with Mason Grammer on the ‘RHOBH After Show’

Arroyave discussed the situation with Grammer-Meyer’s during a 2019 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” She asserted that “the whole airport thing is absolutely absurd.” The former Bravo personality explained she was busy when she had interacted with her co-star’s child.

“You know how you are going through the airport and you’re rushing to get on the plane and your traveling with I don’t know 30 people, you’re not just like casually stopping for chit-chat, she’s eating I wave hi. And we all waved to her and kept walking as a group,” stated Arroyave.

She then suggested that she believed Grammer-Meyer was looking for an excuse to be upset at her.

“I think it was what can we be mad at Teddi for in this. I mean all of us walking by and I’m the one singled out,” stated the All In by Teddi founder.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave Spoke About the Possibility of Returning to ‘RHOBH’ in December 2021

As fans of “RHOBH” are aware, Arroyave left the hit Bravo series following its tenth season. During a December 2021 appearance on the “Hollywood Raw” podcast, the television personality shared if she would be willing to have a recurring role on the show. She noted that she appeared as a guest on “RHOBH” season 11, episode 13.

“I went as like a paid appearance one time last season and it didn’t feel good afterwards, so I don’t know. I don’t think in that capacity it’s the best thing for my, like, mental state,” explained Arroyave.

