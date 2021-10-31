RHOBH Stars Reunite for Group Filming Event Days After Dorit Kemsley Is Robbed: PHOTOS

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunited for a group filming event days after co-star Dorit Kemsley was robbed at gunpoint at her Encino, California home.

On October 27, the Beverly Beach founder was confronted by thieves who stormed into her bedroom while she sleeping. The wealthy reality star was robbed of over $1 million in valuables, during the terrifying home invasion, per NBC News.

In a series of photos shared by the Real Housewives Franchise and Queens of Bravo Instagram accounts on October 30, Dorit was seen with the rest of the RHOBH cast for the first group event for season 12. The RHOBH stars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, and Erika Jayne, were in full glam for a dinner party.

In one photo, Dorit was seen getting out of a car, and in another, she was seated at a table.

Fans Reacted to the Photos of the RHOBH Cast

In the comment section to the photos posts, fans reacted to the Housewives and their glamorous outfits for the group get-together. But many zeroed in on the fact that Dorit was out on the town so soon after her traumatic ordeal at home.

“Didn’t Dorit just get robbed???? She still showed up to dinner? “ one viewer wrote.

“How is Dorit out and about. That was such a traumatic ordeal you would think she would take it easy,” another added.

“How is that you had a gun in your face one day and next you are out with the girls all glammed up every normal person would be on ptsd therapy new day. God forgive me if i am wrong, but i call it a Bs here!” another wrote.

Butt other fans defended Dorit’s decision to go out, with one writing, “She has a job to do, and the best way for her is to go straight to work mode, don’t judge others for how they deal w things!”

Others noted that Dorit will have a big storyline in the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show.

“Ok I will say it,” one fan wrote. “So glad to see Dorit. One day she’s on the chopping block the next she is robbed at gunpoint and ends up with a dramatic storyline. What a week.”

Dorit Issued a Statement to Say She is Throwing Herself Back Into Her Work

Hours before the RHOBH filming photos surfaced, Dorit shared her first public statement about the robbery via a post to her Instagram page. In her message, the mom of two thanked fans for their support and vowed to get her life back to normal.

“As you all know by now I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Dorit wrote. “I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.”

“I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible,” she continued. “With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma.”

Dorit also thanked the Los Angeles Police Department for their “care and attention.”

In a caption, the Bravo star added, “More than anything, I’m feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe. Truly grateful for the messages of love and support from you all who have reached out.”

