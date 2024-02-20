RHOBH Stars Dazzle With Season 13 Reunion Looks

The stars of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” have unveiled their reunion looks. On February 20, 2024 Bravo released the season 13 reunion looks for Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dority Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, and newcomer Annemarie Wiley.

In addition, RHOBH “friend” Kathy Hilton posed for a snap after she stopped by the reunion taping in Los Angeles as a surprise guest.

Check out the glamorous reunion looks below.

The RHOBH Cast Dazzled in Jewel Tones

There didn’t appear to be a theme for the RHOBH reunion, but the castmates all wore jewel-toned dresses. Garcelle Beauvais wore a bronze-gold shimmery Dolce & Gabbana gown, while Kyle Richards donned emerald green. Richards’ dress was designed by Victora Beckham, she shared on Instagram. Sutton Stracke went for a classic blue velvet dress.

Crystal Kung-Minkoff opted for a short green printed dress for the reunion. She shared an up-close look at her dress on Instagram. “Season 13 Reunion look!! 💎 Green is the color of the Year of the Dragon 🐉 and we did him good 💚 #rhobh @bravotv, Thank you to my incredible team!” She also revealed that her dress was custom couture by @machadocouturehouse

Erika Jayne rocked a black mini, and Dorit Kemsley was over-the-top in a flowing red gown that draped across her head. Kemsley posted multiple photos of her Schiaparelli gown. “Season 13 reunion look ❤️‍🔥 #rhobh @schiaparelli dress and @balmain shoes for a monochromatic, surrealist inspired ruby red look 👠📌❤️,” she wrote.

Rounding out the reunion attire, Annemarie Wiley wore traded in her hospital scrubs for a stunning bright blue Balmain gown with a high slit for her first go-around at the reunion. Kathy Hilton crashed the festivities wearing a shimmering scalloped skirt with matching jacket.