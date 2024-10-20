RHOBH Star’s Son’s Mystery Illness Revealed as He Exits Hospital

Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley’s son, Jagger, is out of the hospital and on the mend days after the estranged couple announced he had fallen ill.

In a post shared to Instagram on October 18, 2024, the 10-year-old son of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” couple appeared in a wheelchair at the exit door to a hospital. Jagger had a large pillow on his lap as he smiled and held up his pinky and thumb in a shaka sign to show that all was well.

In the caption to the post, PK Kemsley revealed that his son had battled a serious virus.

“Jagger V the Virus ….and the winner, by clear knock out …. Jagger Kemsley,” PK captioned the post. The RHOBH husband shared no further details on what type of virus his son had.

PK Kemsley Praised Dorit For How She Handled Their Son’s Illness

On October 15, PK first posted to Instagram to share that Jagger was dealing with a mystery medical ailment. Days later, he posted an update to his social media page. The English businessman’s post also included a shout-out to his estranged wife five months after the couple announced their split after nine years of marriage.

“Spent 24 / 7 with Jagger for the last few days, even though we are in the hospital, it’s such a gift to have the time, to listen to this little fella who honestly is wise beyond his years,” PK captioned a throwback photo of him and his son.

“@doritkemsley is an unbelievably brilliant mother,” he continued. “And I’m happy to let you all know that Jagger is on the other side of this now and we are taking him home tomorrow 🙏…. Dorit and myself are so grateful for all the well-wishers… I know I’m totally biased but this kid only has kindness and love in his heart .. I don’t think you can teach that … it’s just him ❤️.”

Several fans comment to praise the exes for coming together for the sake of their son.

“Absolutely love that you respect and appreciate @doritkemsley while you all are going through this and issues of your own. Just shows how mature you both really are,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Glad he’s doing well, you guys are brilliant parents. It shows in your wonderful children 🙏💗,” another wrote.

PK Kemsley Revealed Jagger Had Been Sick For Weeks

PK Kemsley previously posted a photo of his son from the hospital to reveal that he was receiving care at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

“Our little boy Jagger has been unwell for the last few weeks,” PK wrote on October 15. “Mommy and Daddy have been with him in the wonderful @cedarssinai we wanted to publicly thank them and the Drs and Nurses … we are still here but he’s 🙏on the mend … he’s our Rocky.”

As of this writing, Dorit Kemsley has not posted a separate statement but she has liked PK’s posts about their son.

In addition to Jagger, PK and Dorit Kemsley share a daughter Phoenix, 8. PK also has three kids, daughters Atlanta and Tatum, and son, Daniel, from his first marriage to his ex-wife Loretta Gold, per The Daily Mail.

