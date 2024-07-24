Former ‘Housewives’ Producer Calls on RHOBH to Bring Back Former Star

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” producer Carlos King is speaking his mind. In a July 20 appearance on the “Gabbing With Gib” podcast, King shared his thoughts on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast with host Gibson Johns, and how the franchise could take a few lessons from the recent “Real Housewives of Orange County” seasons.

“I am an avid [supporter] for Teddi Mellencamp coming back to ‘Beverly Hills’ for the sole purpose of she has a beautiful, organic friendship with Kyle Richards,” King said. “And Teddi is not who she was when that show started. She is a mouthy motherf***er, and she doesn’t give a f*** what anyone thinks about her. And I feel like Kyle, being the face of the franchise, needs a real friend. A real friend, so don’t be afraid to rehire Teddi.”

Mellencamp reposted a clip of King’s comments on Twitter on July 23, commenting, “You are a brave man, @thecarlosking_ 🤣 ❤️.”

Carlos King Says Tamra Judge’s RHOC Return ‘Saved’ the Show

King explained more of his rationale behind his push for Mellencamp’s return, telling Johns, “[Other ‘Housewives’ franchises] can start inviting back the force multipliers on the show. Tamra coming back saved [RHOC]. Heather coming back helped it. Shannon is great, following the personal story of a headline is great, we love that. Bringing back Alexis Bellino, who’s dating John. What I feel like the other shows can take a page out of the OC book, is don’t be afraid to rehire somebody who may not be the fan favorite. Tamra Judge, from a social media standpoint, is a very big difference. There’s a lot of people on social media who may not like Tamra, but you needed her. So I would definitely look to bringing those people back.”

In another clip from his “Gabbing With Gib” interview, King clarified that while he felt Judge’s return in season 17 saved RHOC, that was nothing against Heather Dubrow, who returned to the series in season 16.

“I heard from a little birdie that Heather Dubrow thinks I don’t like her. I don’t dislike Heather Dubrow,” King shared, clarifying that while he has said “Heather’s comeback was an epic fail,” he never meant that Dubrow herself was a fail.

“Heather, if you’re listening, you’re not a flop. I’m saying your comeback was because you had nothing to work with. That’s all I’m saying,” King added.

Teddi Mellencamp Set to Appear on RHOC Season 18

Play

Although Mellencamp has been off of RHOBH since 2020, she is set to make a guest appearance on RHOC season 18, which is currently airing. Mellencamp kicked off the RHOC season 18 trailer, saying, “Welcome Housewives, and Vicki. Let the game begin.”

Mellencamp and Judge are closer friends, hosting the “Two Ts in a Pod” recap podcast together, and it appears that the “game” she’s referencing in the trailer is a play on “The Traitors”, which Judge appeared on the second season of in late 2023. The RHOC cast is seen sporting different tartan patterns and wearing blindfolds, a nod to the Scottish countryside-set game show, where multiple players are secretly chosen as “Traitors”, with the rest of the cast aiming to sniff out the wolves in sheep’s clothing amongst them.

