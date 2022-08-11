RHOC Alum Calls Dorit Kemsley ‘Fake’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 12, Dorit Kemsley shared her thoughts about her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley’s November 2021 arrest. In a December 2021 statement to Page Six, the businessman’s attorney, Alan Jackson, shared that “PK was arrested and cited on Nov. 23 on suspicion of DUI.”

“While out with a business colleague, PK consumed a glass of wine with dinner,” stated the lawyer. “Following a traffic stop, it was determined that he may have been close to the legal limit. He regrets the fact he did not take alternate transportation home that evening. PK takes the allegations extremely seriously and fully cooperated with the authorities.”

During season 12, episode 12, PK revealed that he initially did not plan on telling his wife about the incident. Dorit noted that her husband ended up sharing the information “because he needed [her] to pick up [his] car.”

“There’s one thing and one thing only that is extremely important to me in our marriage. We do not lie to one another. Period. Not a little lie, not a big lie, not a white lie,” said Dorit.

During a July 2022 YouTube video, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd and her husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, spoke about the scene.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Dorit & PK Kemsley

While filming the YouTube video, Dodd questioned why PK was “out until 4 in the morning.” She then shared she believed Dorit and her husband were inauthentic.

“She is fake in and of itself. You know, you hear her with her accent ‘oh PK and Phoenix and Jagger.’ And she just is fake and I think he is too. And they’ve got a weird relationship there. I know for a fact if Rick did not come home until 4 in the morning, I don’t care if I was sleeping by myself, that’s a weird relationship,” said Dodd.

The former Bravo star then shared her thoughts about Dorit being upset that her husband admitted he almost kept the incident from her.

“I love how she goes — she says all the lies, ‘it’s not a big lie, it’s not a blanket lie, it’s not a white lie, it’s not a huge lie, we don’t lie, she spout out all the lies.’ She already had this rehearsed in her head,” asserted Dodd.

Dorit Kemsley Spoke About Her Husband’s Arrest

Dorit spoke about her husband’s arrest during a July 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show.” She shared that she “learned about it the following day” when she retrieved his car after it was impounded.

“Thank god he was okay, no one was hurt. He wasn’t hurt because you hear this – that is very scary that in and of itself, let alone you think God forbid, God forbid, and you know, I’m coming off of a big trauma,” said Dorit in reference to her October 2021 home invasion.

She went on to say that PK “was really shaken by the entire experience.”

“It really scared him, scared the bejesus out of him. And he was very remorseful and he said ‘Dorit, listen, I can assure you of one thing – I will never ever have a glass of wine, a drink ever and get behind the wheel of the car.’ And that was good enough for me,” said the television personality.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Appears to Shade Scheana Shay on Social Media