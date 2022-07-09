RHOC Alum Slams Erika Jayne: ‘Everything About Erika Jayne Is Classless’

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne, 50, took a liking to her castmate Garcelle Beauvais’ 31-year-old son, Oliver Saunders, in season 12, episode 8. The “Pretty Mess” singer, who was inebriated, expressed interested in romantically pursuing Saunders during Beauvais’ 55th birthday party. She later told Beauvais’ 14-year-old son, Jax Nilon, to “get the f*** out of here” when he was retrieving flowers for his mother.

In a YouTube video, uploaded on July 7, “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal shared their thoughts about Jayne’s behavior.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Dislike of Erika Jayne

While recording the video, Dodd mentioned Jayne’s interaction with Saunders and asserted that “everything about Erika Jayne is classless.”

“She’s got great hair and a beautiful face but her clothes are – I don’t like her clothes – I don’t. But to me she’s classless. She just looks like she’s from the sticks. And she has that demeanor of being a pig,” stated the former Bravo star.

She then compared Jayne to former “RHOBH” star Brandi Glanville, who has been criticized for her inappropriate comments.

“First of all everyone said that Brandi Glanville was a pig and classless and spoke gross, this is the lowest of the barrel of the grossness of disgusting. This girl is the bottom of the barrel. I would take Brandi Glanville over this chick a million times over. This chick – she’s not at all funny, she’s disgusting, she’s gross,” stated the former reality television personality.

The mother of one then referenced Jayne’s comment to Nilon.

“If that was my kid, I would have went over there and I would have b**** slapped the b****, I would have, you don’t talk to my kid that way, especially a little boy he’s 14 for god’s sake. And he just turned 14 for that matter. He’s a boy, a little boy,” stated Dodd.

She also shared that she did not appreciate how Jayne presented herself at Sutton Stracke’s house in “RHOBH” season 12, episode 9.

“When she went into Sutton’s house she didn’t say ‘hey, I apologize for hitting on your kid.’ She was very aloof, she had her hair up like this, all uptight with sunglasses on, kind of shut off. Putting on sunglasses means that you don’t really want to look anyone in the eye. You take you d*** glasses off and you apologize for your behavior toward her children,” stated the “RHOC” alum.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Erika Jayne on ‘WWHL’

According to BravoTV.com, Beauvais and Saunders discussed Jayne’s comments while filming a June 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” When Cohen inquired if Saunders “see[s] anything developing” with Jayne, Beauvais replied, “Over my dead body.” The 31-year-old then shared that he did not “know about that.”

“I got to play it safe,” said Saunders.

Beauvais also suggested that she did not have an issue with Jayne’s initial comments toward Saunders.

“It was sweet, until it got creepy,” stated the “Coming to America” actress.

On July 7, Beauvais took to Instagram to share a photo that showed her with her eldest son. The photo showed the mother-and-son duo posing at various places in New York. The final three images were taken on the same day as Beauvais and Saunders’ “WWHL’ appearance.

“Quality time with Oliver in NYC! 🗽🚖🏙🍎 #TBT @iamoliversaunders,” read the caption of the post.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother