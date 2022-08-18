RHOC Alum Calls PK Kemsley & Mauricio Umansky ‘Pigs’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 14, Dorit Kemsley held a fundraiser for the charity Homeless Not Toothless at her home. During the event, her husband, PK Kemsley, noted that he believed the “RHOBH” stars “look nice.” He then asked Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, to share his preference for the show’s cast members.

“If we had to take the wives out of it, who wins?” asked PK.

Umansky shared that he chose Lisa Rinna and PK stated that he picked Erika Jayne.

While filming an August 2022 YouTube video, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the scene. She revealed that she disapproved of PK and Umansky’s behavior.

“These guys are freaking pigs I have to say. I mean if I didn’t have [my husband] Rick [Leventhal] I would be a man hater. I’m not lying like I think men in their own genome are pigs. Exhibit A,” said the reality television personality.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave & Tamra Judge Shared Their Thoughts on the Matter

Former “RHOBH” star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and “RHOC” personality Tamra Judge also discussed the scene on an August 2022 episode of their podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” Arroyave explained that she “did not mind the game so much.”

“I love games and I always play those kind of games. Like at my 40th I made all the husbands play that game. But I don’t feel like Mauricio has ever played that game when I’ve tried to get people to play. I don’t think he’s ever played before,” stated the former Bravo star.

Judge chimed in that she “think[s] that’s just a game of trouble.”

“I think it was just like PK going like ‘who would you?’ Or something. I’m like no. Don’t. Don’t,” said the 54-year-old.

Arroyave then asked Judge to choose “one ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ husband.” Judge picked Umansky but suggested that she disapproved of PK’s game.

“The thing is that it’s different when it’s a guy and it is. It might be a double standard but it is different when a guy is like what wife would you want? To me I don’t know, the tone was different,” said the “RHOC” star.

Arroyave seemed to agree with her podcast co-host.

“It wasn’t like you said if you have to pick another person but it was like which one would you take and they are all standing there and Erika is practically naked. She’s in the world’s shortest dress – it felt a little, yeah — but I don’t think they meant any harm by it,” stated the All In founder.

Sutton Stracke Seemed To Have Addressed the Scene

“RHOBH” star Sutton Stracke seemed to address the season 12, episode 14 scene on Instagram. On August 11, the reality television star shared a picture of her and Garcelle Beauvais taken at Dorit’s event.

“Who cares what the boys say in the corner?” wrote Stracke in the caption of the post.

Several Instagram users flocked to the post’s comments section.

“You don’t want those boys in the corner 🤣🤣 You both deserve so much more 😍😍😍,” wrote a commenter.

“The two of you are too classy for them-they know you are out of their league,” added another.

“Exactly, we don’t care. And that really should have ended up on the cutting room floor with the PK tooth footage,” chimed in a third person.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Erika Jayne Is Faking Drunk Antics & ‘Avoiding’ Her Storyline