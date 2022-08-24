RHOC Alum Says She ‘Can’t Stand’ Diana Jenkins

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Diana Jenkins joined the show’s cast during its twelfth season, which premiered in June 2022. In season 12, episode 14, Jenkins chimed in during a conversation about Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne’s issues with each other. The 49-year-old proceeded to share her thoughts about Garcelle Beauvais.

“Can I just say something. I feel like out of all the women here, I feel like you’re the most guarded one,” stated Jenkins.

She clarified that she does enjoy Beauvais’ presence.

“I really, really like you. But I feel like for your friendship, I had to work extra hard. And I got nowhere. And then I go then why am I doing it when she’s shutting me down every single time?” asked the mother of three.

While recording an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” alongside her husband Rick Leventhal, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Jenkins in that scene.

“I can’t stand her. I used to like her in the beginning, I can’t stand that girl. Her and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] bug,” said the Bravo alum.

She also noted that she did not appreciate Lisa Rinna’s decision to share her thoughts about Beauvais during her conversation with Jenkins.

“Why is she even chiming in by the way? You know what, she’s starting to bug, she’s starting to bug everybody,” said Dodd.

RHOBH Star Crystal Kung Minkoff Shared Her Thoughts About Diana Jenkins

During an Entertainment Tonight Canada interview in May 2021, Minkoff shared how her RHOBH co-stars reacted to Jenkins joining the show’s cast.

“I don’t think that I was well-received this year as much as she was her first year with the group. She walked in and everybody kind of like loved her — not everybody — many were welcoming and love her,” stated the reality television star.

The mother of two went on to say that she has “known [Jenkins] for maybe 5 or 6 years.”

“I knew she would be kind of polarizing. But she and I got really close over the season, she’s a really good person and I hope we get to see that side of her. She can be tough though. She’s really like — she doesn’t hold back,” stated Minkoff.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Spoke About Accountability

During a July 2022 interview with ETalk, Minkoff spoke about her friendships with Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. She clarified that she does not have an alliance with any of her co-stars.

“I never say I’m with any team, everyone can whatever, I’m team Crystal like that’s it, straight up, I will defend someone who I think is being accused or hurt or something that is false and I will call out someone that I think is not doing something right. Like I always want to go home feeling like I am on the right side of history, regardless of who the person is,” said the RHOBH star.

Minkoff then shared that she tries to hold her friends accountable.

“I think when you do get closer to someone you feel more comfortable doing that and that’s where I sort of feel more my second season because I want my friends to hold me accountable but in a fair way, a real way, an authentic way, not just blindsiding for the sake of television. I think that’s really bad but I’m all about being real,” stated Minkoff.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Appears to Shade Scheana Shay on Social Media