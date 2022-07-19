RHOC Alum Claims Heather Dubrow ‘Hates’ Shannon Beador

“Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Kelly Dodd briefly spoke about her former co-star Heather Dubrow during a June 2022 YouTube video. Dodd claimed that the “Seven Year Stitch” host invited “RHOC” alum, Tamra Judge, to a party to confront Shannon Beador during the production of the show’s sixteenth season, which premiered in December 2021.

“Heather Dubrow hates Shannon okay. She wanted Tamra and I know this first hand because Tamra and I talk all the time, she wanted to know – she wanted Tamra to come and kind of give c*** to Shannon… Heather invited Tamra to her party and by the way they never really talk – they never talk, they’re not even friends, they’re just — she called her and said ‘hey come to my party,’” stated Dodd.

The former Bravo personality went on to say that Judge declined the invitation.

“Tamra was like ‘hmmm why would I go and get filmed and have to work for free, like why would I do that? Like you never call me. You call me for my birthday maybe and that’s about it. You never invite me to your house ever, you want me to come and start a fight so you don’t have to do your work.’ And Tamra is like ‘no, that’s not going to work,’” stated Dodd.

Heather Dubrow Spoke About Tamra Judge in May 2022

In an episode of her podcast, “Heather Dubrow’s World,” uploaded on May 5, 2022, Dubrow discussed Judge’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” which she co-hosts with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. She shared that she was unhappy with some comments that her former co-star has made about her.

“I think also with Tamra, I also felt like even when we disagreed or had issues or stuff, I always felt like there was a basis of friendship there and mutual respect that when I see those clips in my feed and people send me things, I feel like so, is doing that podcast or whatever brand your building more important than that? I mean I guess that’s the answer,” stated Dubrow.

She also shared that she did not believe the Vena CBD co-founder, who exited the series following its fourteenth season, should return to the show because it would be “so meta.” The “Jenny” actress also claimed that she “tried to have Tamra come back this season.”

“I invited her to a party, she chose not to come, you know, I won’t respond for her, she can respond for herself on that. But at this point how would you have someone come back who just talks about the show all the time?” stated Dubrow.

Tamra Judge Discussed Heather Dubrow’s Comments

Judge addressed Dubrow’s comments during a May 2022 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” She shared that she found the May 5 “Heather Dubrow’s World” episode to be upsetting.

“I could literally cry about it. No, because it was so mean girl like not necessary. And I did talk to her afterwards, like I sent her a message that was not very nice and she ended up calling me and we talked through it but I listened to [Dubrow’s podcast] maybe five times after it and I’m like this is just mean, this is mean,” stated the former “RHOC” star.

She also commented on Dubrow’s assertion that she invited her to be on “RHOC” during season 16.

“She keeps saying in interviews and stuff, ‘well I asked Tamra to come back.’ She invited me to a party… She invited me to a party and I didn’t go and she knows why I didn’t go,” said Judge.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky List Home For Sale