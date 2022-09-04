RHOC Alum on Sutton Stracke: ‘No One Likes Sutton for a Reason’

Throughout “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, Diana Jenkins has had issues with Sutton Stracke. For instance, in season 12, episode 16, Stracke shared she did not appreciate that her co-stars did not react when she was called “ a b***** f******* c***” by Erika Jayne during the season 11 reunion.

“But you are one,” replied Jenkins while laughing. Jayne also found the remark humorous.

Jenkins then listed the reasons she does not like Stracke.

“The way she does things is just not like — very slithery,” asserted the television personality.

During an August 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” co-hosted by her husband Rick Leventhal, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the scene.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Sutton Stracke

While recording the podcast episode, Dodd likened herself to Stracke.

“So I’m watching this with Rick and I said ‘no one likes Sutton for a reason’ and you know what? No one liked me my first season to be quite honest, but Vicki [Gunvalson]. Vicki was the only one that liked me. And I felt like everyone turned against me. You know, I had a beautiful house, I had a beautiful kid,” stated the former Bravo personality.

Leventhal chimed in that he “feel[s] bad for Sutton.”

“But everyone hates her. But for what reason? Like she’s been on there for two years,” replied Dodd.

The RHOBH Cast Gave Their Opinions About Diana Jenkins’ Reaction to Sutton Stracke

While filming an August 2022 episode of the “RHOBH After Show,” the show’s cast spoke about the season 12, episode 16 scene. Stracke shared that she “would hope [Jenkins is] regretting how she’s treating me.”

“I said ‘Erika called me the c word publicly and none of you said anything to her.’ And that was in a huge public forum. And Diana said ‘that’s because you are.’ And everyone laughed. [Garcelle Beauvais] didn’t laugh. Who are these people, why are you laughing at that joke. That’s not funny, she just called me the c word,” asserted the Georgia native.

Stracke also shared that she believed she has been her co-stars’ “target.”

“I’m the target, [Jenkins] joined in. Maybe she’s proud of herself, maybe she really feels this way about me,” stated Stracke.

Kyle Richards also revealed she disapproved of Jenkins’ reaction towards Stracke.

“Sutton can say things and make mistakes but she’s not the c-word and being called that is very hurtful. I know that some people kind of use that word flippantly I personally don’t like that word at all. If someone called me that I would personally feel bad so I feel bad for her,” stated the mother of four.

Crystal Kung Minkoff, however, suggested she believed Stracke has not been transparent about her own behavior.

“It’s a word that I don’t really use but look, I’ve never hidden the fact that I think she jabs people and claims it’s like she’s being cheeky. She’s very good at sort of being able to play like this Southern Belle thing but it’s actually quite snarky and mean,” stated Minkoff.

New episodes of RHOBH premiere Wednesdays on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Kathryn Dennis Sparks Concern From Fans Over ‘Alarming’ Move