RHOC Alum Says Andy Cohen ‘Hates’ Her

Tamra Judge will be returning to “The Real Housewives of Orange County” after a three-year absence. Judge’s former co-star, Kelly Dodd, mentioned her return during a July 2022 YouTube video.

While recording the video, Dodd’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, read a comment from a fan who shared that they wanted her to “be on the new season of ‘OC’” like Judge.

“Yeah, well, Tamra’s in with Andy Cohen. Andy Cohen hates me apparently. I don’t know why. I didn’t like steal from people. Maybe I should. Maybe I should be a thief,” replied Dodd.

When Leventhal shared that a different fan commented that Cohen should “get [Dodd] back on some show,” she suggested that she did not believe the Bravo producer would ask her to star in a series.

“He hates me,” asserted the mother of one.

Tamra Judge Confirmed Her ‘RHOC’ Return on ‘WWHL’

On July 20, Judge appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” to confirm her “RHOC” return. During the interview, she shared that she appreciated that she was let go from the series following its fourteenth season. She explained that she has “a totally different perspective” going into filming “RHOC” season 17.

“I think being off for two years is probably the best thing you could have ever done to me even though I didn’t like it,” stated Judge. “Because I was on the show for 12 years and I feel like once you are on it for that long, you become a professional ‘Housewife’ and then once you’re off of it, you are like oh, ow. I did that? Yeah, you live your life and you go on and live a normal life and you are like I was kind of an a******. So you come back with a different perspective. I saw that when I filmed ‘Ultimate Girls Trip.’ I totally felt it.”

Tamra Judge Revealed How Vicki Gunvalson Reacted to Her ‘RHOC’ Return

While recording a July 2022 episode of her podcast “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” personality Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge shared that Cohen wanted her to announce she was coming back to “RHOC” during her July 19 “WWHL” appearance, alongside her former co-star, Vicki Gunvalson. As fans are aware, Gunvalson also left “RHOC” after season 14. Judge explained that they ended up sharing the news on the July 20 “WWHL” episode “out of respect” for the 60-year-old’s feelings. She also noted that she had called Gunvalson once her return was confirmed by Cohen.

“I called her, told her, she was kind but she was sad. Sad, sad, sad. And I said ‘listen, I would love for you to film with me, I know that sounds like oh gee, thanks but I would love for you to come on as much as you can. I know they want you to so who knows what will happen next year.’ Hung up and before I hung up I said ‘please don’t tell anybody,'” said Judge.

The mother of four revealed that she believed Gunvalson told former “Real Housewives of New York City” star, Jill Zarin, that she was coming back to “RHOC.”

“She goes to the Hamptons to this huge charity event that Jill Zarin was throwing and the next thing I know, Jill Zarin is outing that I’m back on ‘Housewives,’” stated Judge.

On July 21, Gunvalson took to Instagram to congratulate Judge on her return to “RHOC.” The post featured several photos of the pair posing together.

“My friend, my soulmate my sister is back on #rhoc 🍊🎥🧡 I loved seeing you reclaim your orange last night with @bravoandy on #wwhl @tamrajudge. Go give ‘em h*** girl! #memories #bravotv #fun #rhoc #shesback🍊,” read the caption of the post.

Judge was quick to comment on the post, writing, “Ahhh , sweetie thank you so much! You next!!!!!”

