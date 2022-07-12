RHOC Alum Talks VPR Cast: ‘I Just Find Them To Be Really Really Dumb’

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd films reaction videos about Bravo shows with her husband Rick Leventhal for their YouTube channel. In a July 2022 video, Leventhal shared that a viewer wanted the couple to “recap” episodes of “Vanderpump Rules.” Dodd shared that she is not interested in discussing the Bravo series.

“I don’t know. I just think those girls are just like really low IQs and I just find them to be really really dumb. I don’t know. I can’t,” said the former Bravo personality.

She went on to say that she believed Leventhal “would not be able to handle” watching the show.

“He couldn’t handle ‘Selling Sunset,'” explained the former Bravo star.

According to Page Six, Dodd shared her dislike of “Vanderpump Rules” personality Lala Kent on Instagram in November 2021. The former “RHOC” star referenced Kent’s split from her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, writing, “No man would put up with that whack job! No one would put up with her!” The publication reported she also took to Instagram in July 2022 to write that the 31-year-old is “an idiot beyond the pale.” Kent replied to the comment by writing, “Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe.”

Kelly Dodd Denied Lisa Vanderpump’s Claim in 2021

Entertainment Tonight reported that “Vanderpump Rules” star Lisa Vanderpump alleged Dodd “came into [her restaurant] Pump and didn’t pay a bill” on a March 2021 episode of the series “Overserved.” The “RHOBH” alum made an apology to Dodd for the claim on Twitter.

The former “RHOC” star refuted the accusation on social media and in a March 2021 interview on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.” Dodd shared that the incident occurred on September 11, 2016. She explained that she, her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson, and a few friends spent time together at the West Hollywood restaurant, The Abbey. She agreed to pay for the bill, which was $575. According to Dodd, the group also went to Pump, where she requested her own check.

“We went over to Pump, I knew that since Vicki is so cheap and she wants everything for free, I asked the waiter for a separate bill because I didn’t want to get stuck for another huge bill again and listen, I am the most generous, I always pay my bills, I always tip a lot, like I am not cheap, whatsoever. But in this case, I’m with a bunch of cheap a** old b******. I’m gonna, you know, get my own bill,” said the reality television personality.

Dodd claimed that the waiter “went on Twitter and said that [she] stiffed him.” She suggested that she was the only member of the group who paid what she owed.

“I paid my bill, I had my receipt. I cleared it up on Twitter, I told Bravo all of this I was like why isn’t Vicki getting slammed,” said Dodd.

Ariana Madix Spoke About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

“Vanderpump Rules” has been renewed for a tenth season. While speaking to Us Weekly in June 2022, Ariana Madix discussed filming the upcoming season. She referenced that several of her co-stars have recently changed their relationship statuses. She also revealed that the cast “haven’t all been really in on room together in a while,” and suggested that she was looking forward to filming.

“It’s definitely going to be a change,” said Madix.

