RHOC Alum Criticizes Erika Jayne: ‘Have Some Empathy’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 3, Erika Jayne packed her belongings with the help of her team for a trip to Palm Desert. In one scene, her creative director Mikey Minden’s offered suggestions on what to wear during her vacation.

“I have all these things that I would normally resell and take that money and buy new things but I can’t do that right now because of bankruptcy trustees. I’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of great things so wearing them twice is not the worst thing in the world,” explained Jayne during a confessional interview.

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband, reporter Rick Leventhal shared their thoughts about the scene in a May 2022 YouTube video.

Kelly Dodd Shared Her Thoughts About Erika Jayne

In the YouTube video, Leventhal referenced Jayne has been having legal issues. According to Page Six, the Bravo star’s estranged husband, former lawyer Thomas Girardi, has been “accused of embezzling settlement funds meant to help the victims of Lion Air Flight 610.”

“I just thought it was obnoxious that they’re showing all these possessions and all these clothes that were paid for allegedly by orphans and widows of plane crash victims and other people who her husband allegedly fleeced and she’s now denying she had an culpability or guilt, any guilt what’s so ever but we know that she spend millions and millions and millions of dollars on this stuff. I’m beyond amazed that this is being celebrated on the show,” stated Leventhal.

Dodd shared similar sentiments and criticized Jayne’s spending habits.

“Like have some empathy, I mean, seriously, it’s unbelievable to me. She’s got the audacity to a glam squad, she’s the kind of person that spends probably more than she’s going to make. She has all these legal woes. Like – that she’s just not smart with her money and that’s just being really, really stupid,” said the former “RHOC” star.

Erika Jayne Discussed ‘RHOBH’ Season 12

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in May 2022, Jayne addressed fans who believe she has gone “full supervillain” in “RHOBH” season 12. She explained that she has been attempting to protect herself in light of allegations against her and her estranged husband.

“I’m leaning into myself, I’m leaning into full protecting Erika mode, full taking care of Erika. Who else is going to do this if I don’t and if that ruffles a few feathers, if that looks unladylike, if that offends your, you know, I don’t know, manners, then so be it. No one’s living this life but me. No one is coming to help me but me,” stated the reality television personality.

She also referenced that a few of her “RHOBH” castmates have questioned her innocence. She told the publication:

I don’t know that it’s in their best interest to believe me because they need something to hold onto in order to, you know, that’s on them. I know the truth, I know what’s coming, I know what’s happening. I can’t live my life worried about what others think when I know what’s going on.