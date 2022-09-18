RHOC Alum Slams Lisa Rinna for Interaction With Kathy Hilton

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 16, Kathy Hilton attempted to have her co-stars drink tequila from the brand Casa Del Sol while in Aspen, Colorado. She explained that she and her daughter, Nicky Hilton, have invested in the company. However, the RHOBH cast was not interested in drinking the alcohol.

During season 12, episode 18, the show’s stars went to the Aspen hat store Kemo Sabe, where Lisa Rinna requested a shot of 818 Tequila, which angered Hilton.

“Can I have a little shot of that 818 Tequila. I want to see what that tastes like. I just want to try it because it’s my friend Kendall Jenner’s tequila and so, I just haven’t tried it,” said Rinna.

Hilton ended up leaving Kemo Sabe, upsetting her sister, Kyle Richards.

During a September 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly Show,” former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd spoke about the RHOBH season 12, episode 18 scene. The Bravo alum shared that she disapproved of Rinna’s behavior while in Kemo Sabe.

“I feel bad for [Hilton] and Lisa Rinna did that to be a d***, okay, Lisa Rinna did this to be a jerk,” shared the reality television personality.

She then suggested that she believed Rinna was hypocritical as she has appeared in Depends commercials and advertises her QVC line, Lisa Rinna Collection. Dodd also shared she thinks that the “Melrose Place” actress should have been supportive of Hilton.

“At least support your friend. She never really had a hustle before, Kathy Hilton, she likes doing this. This is her passion. Support her,” asserted Dodd.

Kathy Hilton Discussed the Aspen Trip in July 2022

The RHOBH season 12 trailer teased that Richards confronted Hilton after she made unspecified comments during their Aspen trip. While speaking to Extra TV in July 2022, Hilton shared some information about having issues with her sister in Colorado.

“Everything was fine up until the end, until the end of the season. Like the last episode. I think those things are bound to happen. It can’t always be perfect. And it was my turn,” stated the “Paris in Love” star.

She explained issues arose after she said “something off camera.”

“I was kind of venting and and you know, I’m sorry. And I’m sorry for upsetting anyone,” said the mother of four.

Hilton also shared that Richards has accepted her apology.

“I mean, we’re sisters and it’s not like we haven’t gone through things together and what can I say? I love her dearly,” said Hilton.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Kathy Hilton on ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’

During a September 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Richards spoke about the RHOBH season 12 reunion special, which was filmed on September 9th. She shared that she was not looking forward to the reunion. She also hinted that she expected to have an unpleasant interaction with Hilton while filming the special.

“It’s going to be difficult with my sister. We went through some hard times on the show and I’ve had some issues with Erika [Jayne] and [Lisa] Rinna toward the end. I had some apologizing to do to Garcelle [Beauvais] which I already did, so I think we’re okay,” stated the RHOBH star.

New episodes of RHOBH air Wednesdays on Bravo.

