RHOC Alum Talks Diana Jenkins: ‘She’s Uncomfortable In Her Skin’

Diana Jenkins began starring on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” during the show’s twelfth season. While on the series, Jenkins has been open about the wealth she accumulated after she married her ex-husband British banker Roger Jenkins in 1999.

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about the “RHOBH” star in a June 2022 YouTube video.

While recording the YouTube video, Dodd and her husband former Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal discussed “RHOBH” season 12, episode 7. The “RHOC” alum described Jenkins as “nouveau riche” and shared that she did not condone her behavior. She also compared the “RHOBH” star to her friends who are in similar wealth brackets.

“I think she’s uncomfortable in her skin. She didn’t make that money herself. And when you don’t make that money yourself and your given all that money, just like a lottery winner, you go – when you act like that, when you’re like ‘oh my boats, this, this, and that.’ I have friends who have those boats, if you follow me, my friends have boats like that. And yachts. And their own planes, they don’t charter them like most of these girls on these shows and they don’t brag about it. They aren’t nouveau riche,” stated the mother of one.

Dodd went on to say that she believed Jenkins has been trying to show off her wealth.

“She can never have a good time because she’s always comparing and contrasting money and that’s annoying. And that really is a sign of insecurity when you have to behave that way because most billionaires that have made it themselves or even trust fund babies I know, they do not act like that,” asserted the 46-year-old.

The mother of one then asserted that she does not “like her at all.”

“At first I did but now to come to realize, she doesn’t really fit in with the group. She’s not fun to watch. She seems like she’s a Debbie Downer. All she talks about is her nouveau riche money. She just doesn’t fit in,” said Dodd.

Garcelle Beauvais Spoke About Diana Jenkins on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in June 2022

In “RHOBH” season 12, episode 7, Jenkins claimed her co-star Garcelle Beauvais was “the most unwelcoming” cast member during a confessional interview. In a June 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” the “Coming to America” actress addressed the comment.

“She’s nuts, she’s absolutely nuts,” stated Beauvais.

Kyle Richards Spoke About Diana Jenkins in March 2022

In a March 2022 interview with People magazine, “RHOBH” star Kyle Richards complimented Jenkins and asserted she is “great.”

“She’s extremely smart, opinionated, outspoken, beautiful. She’s somebody who you look at her, and you think, ‘My God, this woman. Talk about over the top,'” said the mother of four.

She then clarified that the 49-year-old is “very extra.”

“She admits that herself, but she also is someone — she comes from Bosnia. She’s someone who’s been through war and seen all that — so she’s a very multi-dimensional woman and I have a tremendous amount of respect for her,” said Richards.

New episodes of “RHOBH” air Wednesday on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother