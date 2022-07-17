RHOC Alum Talks Sutton Stracke & Diana Jenkins: ‘I Think It’s Dumb And Dumber’

In “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12, episode 8, Sutton Stracke questioned why Diana Jenkins attended Garcelle Beauvais’ birthday party after having health issues following a miscarriage. The comment led to a heated discussion. While Jenkins eventually hugged Stracke, she asserted that she was being “fake” and suggested that she did not forgive her co-star during a lunch date in season 12, episode 10. Stracke shared that she “had no idea that [Jenkins was] being fake and phony.”

“That’s really s**** of you to do, that’s really s**** of you. Shame on you,” stated the Georgia native.

Jenkins stated that she believed her co-star “cut [her] deep” during their conversation at Beauvais’ party.

“If I told you right now, it’s all good it would be fake. It’s not all good,” said Jenkins.

During a July 2022 YouTube video, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband, former Fox News correspondent, Rick Leventhal, shared their thoughts about the scene.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Sutton Stracke & Diana Jenkins

While recording the YouTube video, Leventhal asked his wife to share her opinion on “who won” the disagreement between Stracke and Jenkins during their lunch conversation.

“I think it’s dumb and dumber,” said Dodd.

She then shared that she is annoyed by Stracke.

“First of all Sutton bugs, I’m sorry, I do like Sutton… I’m telling you, when someone has to tell you who they are, that bugs me, when you say I’m a good person, shut the f up. You’re not a good person,” said the former Bravo star.

She clarified that she is not a fan of Jenkins.

“She’s the worst,” stated the mother of one.

Sutton Stracke Discussed Her Friendships With Her ‘RHOBH’ Co-Stars

During a May 2022 interview with Us Weekly, Stracke shared that she does not have any regrets regarding filming season 12.

“You can’t have regrets, you know, along the way, you know, we all make mistakes but you kind of have to make your mistake and move on, so no regrets but I haven’t seen it yet. Who knows maybe I’ll have a lot of regrets,” quipped the mother of three.

She also shared that she enjoyed filming “RHOBH” season 12 with her children.

“I always love when I get to see my children. I filmed with my middle son, you never know what they are going to do so that was fun, it was nice to kind of introduce him because he’s – all my children are special but he’s such a little gem and I got to film with Porter, my daughter, a little bit more, she came home from college. We got to spend some time with her so that’s my favorite part,” said the reality television personality.

The 50-year-old then discussed her friendships with Beauvais and Kyle Richards.

“[Beauvais and I] will always be friends, no matter what we will be friends it doesn’t matter if we are doing the show or not we will be friends for life as I will also for Kyle. I love her dearly and I love building these friendships. That’s why I do this. I love the experience and the good part that comes out of it is that you get to build real friendships,” explained Stracke.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shows Off Bikini Body at 57 & Fans Can’t Believe it (Photo)